The broadcast announcer didn’t even have time to finish his monologue. As soon as the NJCAA posted “Angelina College” in the national tournament bracket, the room full of Roadrunners and Roadrunner backers erupted in celebration, drowning out everything else on the screen.

During Tuesday’s watch party on the AC campus, the Roadrunner soccer team heard — rather, saw — its name posted on the screen as one of the participants in the upcoming NJCAA Division I soccer tournament kicking off in Melbourne, Florida, this weekend.