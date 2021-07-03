On this day, our nation gained its independence from the British monarchy. Multiple escalating attempts by the British to demand more taxes from the colonies to pay for past wars provoked the beginning of the Revolutionary War. Colonial leaders knew the excessive taxation the monarchy levied upon them would stifle progress and hinder growth.
Even after 245 years of freedom, the last year has proven how fragile our nation is. Amid political, social and in some cases spiritual unrest, we are yet in need of another revolution. Only this time, our revolution needs to be a prolonged fight for the financial independence of our nation.
We should be cautious about overly charging the nation’s past and present administrations with being financially irresponsible. Since the 1980s, they have been anything but responsible, but this is not where our efforts should be directed. Our leaders reflect our nation’s values.
According to Experian’s research, the average consumer and household debt per capita are $12,596 and $92,727, respectively. Normal monthly debt service payments at these levels would be about $1,050.
Sixty percent of Americans have less than $500 in savings, which is less than half of one month’s debt payments and excludes other living expenses such as food, gasoline, etc.
Just as the federal government has refused to quench its thirst for debt, individual consumers suffer from the same insatiable desire to spend what they do not have and cannot afford. The nation’s collective household debt is now $14.6 trillion and since 2013 has shown no signs of slowing.
Both political parties assumed providing stimulus checks would bolster the financial stability of households and so far, this assumption has proven to be incorrect. Stocks are at an all-time high and recipients of thousands of dollars of stimulus checks have made it clear that two choices are more favorable than reducing their debt: spending it or investing it.
Yes, even the most impoverished members of this county invested their stimulus checks on highly risky stocks or even other investments they do not understand with aspirations of achieving higher than normal returns. Do AMC and Dogecoin ring a bell?
We live in the richest nation in the history of the world and most of our neighbors are living paycheck-to-paycheck with no emergency reserves. Never was this tragedy so evident in our lifetime than during the pandemic of 2020 and the freeze of ’21.
At some point, these conditions should serve as the catalyst for a financial revolution and our common enemy is excessive debt. The interest and debt service levied upon us are too great for us to bear, stifle our progress and hinder our growth. The difficulty with addressing our problem is that we eventually must look in the mirror and accept that our enemy is ourselves rather than a foreign oppressor.
Our debt problem is one that is common among all races, religions and genders within the United States. Statistics show we have varying degrees of exposure to the problem, but the problem is the same for the majority.
Since the 12th century, national triumphs and restorations of peace were often celebrated with fireworks, and our young nation is no different. Some of us will choose to celebrate by purchasing fireworks and barbecue for our family and friends to enjoy.
A question we never ask our neighbors is how they paid for all that entertainment. Celebrating our freedom from financial persecution through taxes by exacerbating it with a new financial persecution through debt is a troubling paradox a good number of us live through each day.
I am convinced that to wage this war, it will take a multi-generational effort. It will take personal accountability and difficult changes in behavior. In the end, it will be worth it.
If you know someone who is debt-free, I encourage you to spend some time with them. They are our nation’s battle-tested financial revolutionaries. They are generals on this new battlefield who have wisdom that could change the financial well-being of your entire family tree.
Maybe our nation will celebrate a new Independence Day. If we work hard as an electorate to get our debt under control, I am confident that mentality will cause us to demand more of our nation’s elected officials in the realm of financial stewardship.
