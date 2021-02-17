Why do you like sports so much?
As a sports editor, I’ve heard the question more times than I can remember.
The first easy answer was always my parents, including a dad I can credit for a lifetime of sports memories and misery.
The second answer was almost as obvious.
Uncle Butch.
For as long as I can remember, I was helping him out at whatever field, park or gym he happened to be at on any given night.
“Helping” might be at least a slight exaggeration. I was mainly along for the ride, and he honestly didn’t care.
He had the knack of making me feel like I was helping out, when in reality, he was the one helping me.
There were the mornings of flag football at the Morris Frank Park baseball fields.
Not having any real football skills, I was the one who would hold a down marker or go get the score from a certain game.
There was even the time when a team was shorthanded. Instead of calling for a forfeit, he let me fill in on the offensive line.
As the tiniest kid on the field, I didn’t give the quarterback time to throw or open any gaping holes for a running back. Thanks to Uncle Butch, 30-something years later, I still remember that morning.
Now that was cool.
Then there was the time at the football field when another team had been “cheated” by the officials.
An exasperated coach came walking up to him before an exchange I’ll never forget.
“Butch, those refs aren’t giving us a chance. And they’re racist too. Every time they throw a flag, they call us Black.”
Keeping his usual calm while somehow not even cracking a smile, Butch asked the Raiders’ coach what color their shirts were.
“Well, I guess they’re black.”
“All right. Well, he doesn’t care who wins your flag football game and he doesn’t care what color you are, but he’s got to call it on someone.”
Now that was pretty cool, too.
After one of those mornings, he brought me back to the house for an afternoon of Astros’ baseball.
Already being quite a fan of an Astros team that was pretty miserable at the time, he didn’t need to encourage me to watch the game.
Instead he pulled out one of the 20 scorebooks he had sitting in the living room and taught me how to properly keep the book for a game.
That opened a new world for me.
A few years later, I was scorekeeping for the local softball leagues while making a few extra dollars for a date or a night with friends.
I’ll still be keeping those same types of books while covering local baseball and softball teams here in the next few weeks.
That’s still pretty cool.
When he was the clock keeper for the Angelina College basketball team, I was a regular in the stands for the Roadrunners and Lady Roadrunners.
While sitting behind him, I’ll never forget a certain coach who absolutely lost it late in the game. No, it wasn’t coach Guy Davis. At least not this time.
But as the coach stomped on the floor, he got a technical foul for every step he took onto the floor.
As he took me home that night, I asked what prompted that. As is usually the case, he had a way of explaining things.
“Well, first he mentioned something you’re not supposed to do to your mom. Then he said something about bulls. Then he mentioned something about a part of the body that doesn’t really have anything to do with your eye sight.”
Being pretty young, it took me a few years to read between the lines of the exact reference.
When I got it, I laughed and thought that was pretty cool.
There was the Friday afternoon when he stopped at the house and asked what I had planned for the night.
Amazingly enough, my 11-year-old schedule was clear.
He offered me the option of a $20 bill in his right hand or whatever was in his left hand.
After I chose the $20, he politely declined my offer and we were off for a wrestling event. I don’t remember much about the night in Houston, but I do remember Randy “Macho Man” Savage flying off the top rope and Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat bleeding everywhere for no apparent reason.
Now if a night like that isn’t called being a good uncle, then I don’t know what is.
And to a kid like me, nothing was cooler.
Amazingly enough, the best was still to come.
While some of my other friends were griping about their high school jobs, I was at the softball fields as an umpire making the same money with half the work thanks to him.
A few years later, when I was looking for a “real job,” he was there once again. Apparently he put in a few good words with Edwin, the sports editor.
Without even filling out an application, I found myself being interviewed and eventually hired as a sports writer.
Thanks to him, I never really felt like I had that “real job” I was originally looking for at the time.
And to be honest, that was super cool.
When Sierra and Spring were born, he and Aunt Terry had custom-made Astros bats that commemorated their births. (It was only fitting the Astros won a World Series in his last few years).
I must say, those bats are pretty cool.
Long after he was no longer a fixture at the local parks and gyms, he wasn’t far from the minds of those who knew him from there.
There were plenty of nights at the park when an old ballplayer or umpire asked with a smile how old Uncle Butch was doing before saying how it just wasn’t quite the same without him.
Every once in awhile, they’ll come by with a story that probably wasn’t appropriate at the time I was tagging along beside him as a 10-year-old.
Knowing he knew how to make everyone smile was pretty cool, too.
I woke up to the news on Tuesday morning that he had died.
I spent the rest of the morning remembering old Uncle Butch stories.
Many of them made this list. Most didn’t.
Some of those involved in those other stories can thank me later for not sharing them.
It’s been quite a while since I was the snotty nosed kid running around with him to the flag football or AC basketball game.
But in my mind, he’ll always be the guy with a bigger heart than he’d like everyone else to know about along with a passion for local sports that went well beyond the field.
The once-in-a-lifetime snow that still fills everyone’s yard will be gone soon.
The memories of an uncle who loved me like his own kid never will.
I just have to say one last thing I might have not told you enough.
Uncle Butch.
In my book, you’ll always be pretty cool.
