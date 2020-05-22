Lufkin police have released the identities of the three victims of a shooting that occurred early this morning.
Courtney Brown, 30, and her boyfriend, Jadelfrick Benton, 25, both of Lufkin, were shot at Brown’s home at 1306 Ellis Avenue. The third wounded person has been identified as one of the suspects — Trevion Skillern, 18, of Lufkin.
Three men showed up at Brown’s home with guns early Thursday morning, demanding money from Benton, Brown told police. She said they promised to pay them today to prevent anyone from getting hurt and that the men left, according to a report from Lufkin Police Department public relations specialist Jessica Pebsworth.
Brown said the same three men returned to her home with guns around 3 a.m. today to collect the money. She said she was with her brother in his vehicle when the men approached on foot and began fighting with her boyfriend in the driveway. She said she ducked down in the seat, when she heard shots fired. She was struck in the forehead, the report stated.
She then called 911 and drove herself to a nearby hospital.
Her brother fled the vehicle on foot, but she was unsure of what happened to her boyfriend. She said the last thing she saw of her boyfriend before ducking down was him trying to wrestle a gun out of one of the men’s hands, according to the report.
Neighbors reported hearing between 10-20 shots and officers found numerous shell casings scattered outside the home and down Wesch Drive.
Roughly 30 minutes later, one of the suspects — later identified as Skillern — was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the shoulder/chest area, the report stated. He told officers that he ran to his home after the shooting.
He said he had gone to the home on Ellis Avenue by himself to be paid money he was owed by a man he barely knew named “Jay.” He said he was hit with a pistol, assaulted by three people — though he could not describe them — and shot, according to the report.
At 6:30 a.m., one of Benton’s family members called 911 for him from Lotus Lane Apartments. He showed up at their apartment after the incident with a gunshot wound to the hand, the report stated. He was taken to a local hospital.
Brown and Benton’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. The bullet did not penetrate Brown’s skull.
Skillern has been transported to an out-of-town hospital. He is expected to recover. Charges against him are pending.
“Though we have two suspects at large, we do not believe there is a threat to the public,” Pebsworth said.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Department at (936) 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.
