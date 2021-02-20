Friday night was day three without power for Glendean Shepherd, a 70-year-old woman struggling with congenital heart failure.
She watched as the power went out at 7 a.m. Wednesday, and her North First Street home quickly grew so cold she could see her breath. The branch of a large tree in her yard fell across a line, knocking power out for her and her closest neighbors.
Shepherd relies on a breathing machine because of her health conditions and her heart has been beating faster since the power went out, she said.
“My chest aches right now,” she said as the sun was setting Friday.
She stood next to the little maroon Kia she’d been using to warm up, her dog, Candy, curled up in a blanket in the back seat. But even this was becoming an issue as her car was steadily losing gas, and she didn’t know when she’d be able to fill it next, she said.
“I used my car last night and I saw the little handle move and I said, ‘Oh no, I can’t sit out here,’” she said. “Oh man, if Candy could talk, she would tell somebody off. She was mad the other night. She was trying to talk.”
Shepherd’s neighbors also have struggled with the loss of power and frustration in not getting assistance. Michael Rogers sat in a truck in front of Shepherd’s home with his wife and a newborn with health complications who had spent the first weeks of his life in the NICU, he said.
And even more frustrating for Shepherd and Rogers was watching as businesses and neighbors received help, but they did not. They never saw their neighborhood added to Oncor’s power outage map, despite repeated attempts to report the outage.
“It was showing Oncor is not aware of the outage here,” Rogers said. “So I kept trying to call and they’d either keep me on hold — man, it was 2 in the morning and they’d had me on hold for three hours and 20-something minutes before I just hung up.”
Some crew members did reach the neighborhood earlier in the week, Shepherd and Rogers said, but that crew didn’t fix any issues and the two hadn’t seen anyone since.
“It’s just so much, man, and if you were to be here to see it you would know we’re not just saying this because our power is out,” Rogers said. “A lot of people’s power is out. But this just doesn’t make sense, literally, to come out and just drive by.”
Roger Lindsey, the area’s Oncor representative, asked for patience as crews work through East Texas. He suggested calling 911 if health concerns grow too great.
Shepherd eventually gave in and paid to spend a night in a hotel so she could breathe and was making plans to spend time with family until the lights returned. Rogers was debating it but balked at the cost to spend a few hours in a local hotel.
Neither felt comfortable staying at the city’s shelter because of the potential to catch COVID-19. Shepherd is in a high-risk group and Rogers didn’t want his newborn to get sick.
“If at all possible for our citizens who are still without power, if shelter with a family, friend or open shelter who has power is an option, then that would be recommended until we can restore power,” Lindsey said.
Alabama Power & Light will arrive in Lufkin with additional resources and more than 200 line workers Saturday, according to the latest update by the city of Lufkin.
At least 10,000 county residents were still without power as of Saturday morning, the update stated.
