FM 2497 in Angelina County reopens to traffic The Lufkin Daily News Sep 16, 2022 FM 2497 in Angelina County reopened to traffic Friday afternoon, according to Rhonda Oaks, TxDOT's public information officer for the Lufkin District.As this project nears completion, motorists should stay alert for intermittent lane closures, she said. The recommended work zone speed limit is 40 mph.
