Sixteen nonprofits in Angelina County are participating in the online 18-hour annual East Texas Giving Day on Tuesday.
The event hopes to generate revenue for a variety of nonprofits across the 32 East Texas counties. Nearly 6,000 donations totaling $2.2 million benefited 196 charitable organizations in 2020.
The event will begin at 6 a.m. Tuesday, but those interested in getting an early start can actually donate now.
To donate, go to easttexasgivingday.org and look for Angelina County or a nonprofit of your choice. A green button at the bottom of each nonprofits’ profile offers a variety of options for donations.
For those unsure of which to pick, each nonprofit has a short biography. Some have more critical needs than others and some have matching funds set up with other donors.
The local nonprofits participating this year are:
- Casa of the Pines is dedicated to being a voice for children who have been abused and neglected in Angelina, Houston and Polk counties. The organization trains community volunteers to advocate for those children.
- The Family Crisis Center of East Texas focuses on empowering survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. It provides crisis intervention and advocacy services and builds awareness around and prevents domestic violence and sexual assault.
- Love INC — Love in the Name of Christ — mobilizes local churches and organizations to help locals in need.
- The Angelina Arts Alliance brings professional, high-quality performing arts to Angelina County at an affordable price. The arts were among the worst hit by the pandemic and the last year impacted the organization’s ability to raise enough revenue to operate fully.
- The Winnie Berry Humane Society of Angelina County provides safe housing for homeless pets, offers a low-cost spay and neuter program, provides education for the public about pet ownership and has services to improve overall animal welfare.
- The Alcohol & Drug Abuse Council of Deep East Texas seeks to treat chemical dependency through quality outpatient programs, focusing on recovery and maintenance from abuse or addiction.
- Junior Achievement of Angelina County works to inspire and prepare local youth to succeed in the global economy. The program educates children from kindergarten to high school senior year about entrepreneurship, work readiness and financial literacy.
- The Angelina College Foundation helps develop financial resources for students and promotes public support for the college.
- The Coalition is attempting to eliminate the use of harmful substances. The organization is most known for its Drug-Free All-Stars program, which is a group of high school seniors who are alcohol-, tobacco- and drug-free “role-models.”
- The History Center is a Diboll-based organization that is home to growing collections of local history for the benefit of current and future generations.
- The Naranjo Museum of Natural History provides access to natural history artifacts and creates exhibits about ancient cultures, the natural world and universe.
- KSWP/KAVX are two radio stations dedicated to teaching listeners about Jesus Christ and connecting them to the Christian faith.
- The Pregnancy Help Center of Lufkin educates, equips and enables families to follow a healthy parenting journey. The primary focus is to provide alternatives to abortion and help its clients find Christ.
- Sarah's Hope Charitable and Educational Foundation Inc. plans to give the community access to visual and performing arts through youth education. It works to help young East Texans look beyond the pineA curtain, become academically well-prepared and equipped with life skills.
- The T.L.L. Temple Memorial Library connects locals to materials and experiences to improve quality of life.
- The Top Ladies of Distinction focus on helping youth, improving the status of women, implementing services for senior citizens, beautifying the community and creating community partnerships.
