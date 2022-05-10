Grammy-nominated Stray Cats founder and bassist Lee Rocker is coming to Lufkin’s Pines Theater on Aug. 5.
Tickets for the show are on sale now, starting at $35. Tickets can be purchased at the Angelina Arts Alliance Box Office at 108 S. First St., online at angelinaarts.org or by calling (936) 633-5454. Box office hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Rocker has been consistently touring, recording and performing around the globe since 1980 and has cultivated a loyal following of rockers, rebels and music lovers.
He is known for making his upright double bass appear as if it were a lightweight instrument as he spins, throws it about and stands on it during his high-energy and fun concerts. He shares behind-the-scenes stories about his days and nights on the road and in the music business for the last 40 years during his concerts.
The Stray Cats sold more than 10 million albums, garnered 23 gold and platinum-certified records, and were music video pioneers of MTV. The group’s hits “Stray Cat Strut,” “Sexy and Seventeen” and “Rock this Town” have become a part of the fabric of rock ’n’ roll.
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has included “Rock this Town” as one of the 500 most important songs in rock.
Rocker made his mark singing, playing, standing on, spinning and rocking his giant upright bass as a founding member of the The Stray Cats, but Rocker also has recorded or performed with George Harrison, Ringo Starr, Willie Nelson, Leon Russell, John Fogerty and Carl Perkins.
In 1982, Rocker and his father Stanley Drucker (classical clarinetist/New York Philharmonic) both received Grammy nominations; this was something that has only occurred twice in the history of the Grammy Awards.
He appeared on Broadway in the hit musical “Million Dollar Quartet” in 2012 and in 2014 he was inducted into the Bass Player Hall of Fame.
Rocker has received numerous honors for his contributions to music and the arts, including being inducted into the Rockabilly Hall of Fame, the Long Island Music Hall of Fame and he is a recipient of the Visionary Artist Award by the City of Laguna Beach, California. In 2021, Rocker was honored to perform at the Library of Congress and the First Lady’s Luncheon for Dr. Jill Biden.
In 2021, music from his critically acclaimed album “Gather Round” was choreographed and performed as a rock ballet by world-renowned New York City dance company “Complexions.”
Rocker in 2022 was included in Bass Player Magazine’s 100 Greatest Bassists of all time — alongside musicians such as Sir Paul McCartney, John Entwistle, Charles Mingus, Ron Carter and other legends of the instrument.
