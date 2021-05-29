A virtual pre-construction meeting was held by the Lufkin Area Office Thursday signaling the beginning of a new construction project that will widen FM 841/Ford Chapel Road in Angelina County.
The $5.2 million construction project was approved by TxDOT commissioners in February 2021. The project will include a 5-mile section of FM 841/Ford Chapel Road beginning inside state Loop 287 at FM 325/East Lufkin Avenue and continuing to U.S. Highway 69 south.
Work will include providing additional surface width from the current 20 feet to 28 feet, placing an overlay inside Loop 287, mill and inlay the roadway beneath Loop 287, widening and rehabilitating the roadway outside Loop 287 and upgrading guardrail to design standards.
New signage, driveway improvements, profile pavement markings outside Loop 287 and realignment of the FM 1475 intersection also are included in the project plans.
“This is a very busy roadway with several residences and businesses throughout the project area and near state Loop 287,” said Rhonda Oaks, public information officer. “Motorists should stay alert as they travel this section of roadway and as they exit the loop at businesses near the Ford Chapel Road intersection. Traffic delays in this area should be expected as work progresses.”
Crews will begin setting barricades June 10 with construction scheduled to begin the same week. A.L. Helmcamp Inc. of Buffalo will serve as contractor for the project. Work is scheduled to be completed in December 2022, weather permitting.
For more information, contact Rhonda.Oaks@txdot.gov or call 633-4395.
