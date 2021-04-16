The city of Lufkin is asking people not to flush baby/cleaning wipes — especially the large, industrial type used by nursing facilities and even some schools.
This type of material has been causing an issue in the Brookhollow subdivision — specifically around Sunflower Street at the intersection of Gobblers Knob Road.
Water Department employees responded to the area on April 14 for the second time in two weeks to clean out a clogged sewer line.
They initially believed the debris was some type of shop towel, but it was difficult to tell due to the amount of sewage the rags had absorbed.
By checking farther up the line, they found some that were not as dirty. They were white and had the appearance of a large baby or cleaning wipe.
They do not believe this is connected to residential use based on the volume. On both occasions, workers filled several 30-gallon trash bags with the material.
The city of Lufkin is asking the entity responsible to stop flushing them.
Even the small baby or cleaning wipes can cause issues in the system, so don’t flush those either.
