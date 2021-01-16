Police arrested Alejandro Sanabria in relation to the knife attack Friday night at Lucky’s convenience store in Lufkin.
At 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a welfare concern involving the 26-year-old Lufkin man and his mother, Martha Hageon, 48. They found both inside the store on North John Redditt Drive, according to a press release from Jessica Pebsworth, the city of Lufkin communications director. When officers arrived, Sanabria allegedly attacked Hageon with a large knife, critically injuring her, according to the release.
Officer Gerardo Salinas was among the officers who attempted to stop the alleged attack and was subsequently stabbed in the side by Sanabria, the release states.
“We would like to take a moment to thank the bystanders and Lucky’s store clerks for their quick action in coming to the aid of Mrs. Hageon and Officer Salinas,” Pebsworth said.
“Add to that list our brothers and sisters at Lufkin Fire Department for their quick response and continued support.”
Salinas and Hageon were transported to a local hospital where Hageon remains in critical condition and Salinas is being monitored for a lung injury, according to the release.
Sanabria was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a public servant and saddled with a $5 million bond and he was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with a $1 million bond.
He remained in the Angelina County Jail as of 2:20 p.m. Saturday.
