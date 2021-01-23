Lufkin police have identified the victim of Friday night's shooting on Locke Alley as Shelton Glenn, 45, of Lufkin.
Glenn was sitting on his front porch when Edward Garner, 58, of Lufkin, reportedly exited his vehicle and fired multiple shots toward Glenn, hitting him once in the abdomen before driving off about 7 p.m. Friday.
Glenn was taken to a local hospital and later transferred out-of-town, where he remains in critical but stable condition, according to a press release from city of Lufkin communications director Jessica Pebsworth.
Garner remains in the Angelina County Jail on bonds totaling $52,500. He is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and theft of a firearm as of 2 p.m. Saturday.
Witnesses told officers that Garner drove by Shelton's home in the 400 block of Locke Alley, exited his car and exchanged words with Glenn before firing.
multiple founds from a stolen 9mm pistol.
All of the involved parties knew each other, and the incident appears to be a domestic situation stemming from something that occurred a couple of weeks ago, according to the city's press release.
Garner was arrested less than five minutes after the incident when officers spotted his vehicle in the Inez Tims Apartments parking lot in the 800 block of North Chestnut Street.
There were others inside Glenn's home at the time of the incident, but no one else was injured, according to the press release, which states some of the 9mm bullets penetrated the walls of the home.
The incident remains under investigation.
Garner has no criminal history in Angelina County, according to the Angelina County website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.