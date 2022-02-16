In addition to being the month of valentines, February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month. The Family Crisis Center of East Texas is inviting community members to work together to recognize and prevent dating abuse.
“Across the country, people are gearing up for Valentine’s Day, celebrating love in all its forms, but for many teens ‘love’ can be dangerous,” said Whitney Burran, executive director of the Family Crisis Center of East Texas.
Teen dating violence includes physical, psychological or sexual abuse; harassment; or stalking of any person ages 12 to 18 in the context of a past or present romantic or consensual relationship. Abusive behavior is any act carried out by one partner aimed at hurting or controlling the other.
One in three girls in the United States will experience physical, emotional, digital or verbal abuse from someone they have dated. It is estimated that, in a single year, 1.5 million high school students nationwide will experience physical abuse from an intimate partner.
“Unhealthy or abusive relationships take many forms, and there is not one specific behavior that causes a relationship to be categorized as abusive,’’ Burran said. ‘‘However, there are certain behaviors that should be cause for concern including extreme jealousy or possessiveness, explosive temper, constant monitoring of whereabouts, invasion of digital privacy and controlling behavior.’’
If a dating partner exhibits such behaviors, or has been physically abusive in any way, there are many things a teen can do.
“Trust your gut — if you think you are in danger or in an unhealthy relationship, you should end it. If you are afraid of confronting your partner, or fearful of what they may say or do, there are numerous resources you can contact for help, guidance, or counseling — including the agency,” Burran said.
Teens who think they are in an abusive relationship should consider reaching out to a trusted parent, teacher or mentor, have a safety plan and rehearse what to do if the abuse escalates, document the abuse and practice personal safety.
Studies have found that negative or abusive behaviors in unhealthy relationships are more likely to increase over time.
Some consequences of abuse in teen relationships include significantly higher rates of eating disorder behaviors, stress, anxiety and depression, higher rates of self-harm, difficulties building new relationships and low self-esteem.
“While teen dating violence can take many forms, combating it always begins with awareness. By talking about this issue, we can create safe environments for teens, make it clear that abuse in any form is not loving, and help teens be aware of what it means to be in a healthy relationship,” Burran said.
During February, individuals are encouraged to visit the Family Crisis Center’s Facebook and Instagram pages for daily posts of important information on understanding what teen dating violence is, why it happens, and what it means for those involved.
If you or someone you know is experiencing dating violence, call the hotline 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for free and confidential help, (800) 828-7233 (SAFE) or send a text to (936) 552-9256.
