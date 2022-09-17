The 2022-23 general squirrel season in 51 East Texas counties along with archery-only seasons for white-tailed deer, mule deer and wild turkey open simultaneously on Oct. 1. There are 252 counties with an archery-only season for whitetails, 74 counties with a mule deer season and 149 counties with wild turkey season.
Young hunters 16 and under can get in the woods a week earlier during a Youth Only squirrel season that runs Sept. 24-25. The general squirrel season runs through Feb. 26, 2023. There also is a month-long spring season, May 1-31, 2023. The limit is 10 squirrels per day.
The upcoming archery-only seasons run for 35 consecutive days before closing Nov. 4, one day before the 2022-23 general deer season opener.
Some rules to remember:
■ Deer hunters in Collin, Dallas, Grayson and Rockwall counties are now required to report all buck and antlerless white-tailed deer harvests to TPWD. Harvests must be reported within 24 hours using either the free My Texas Hunt Harvest mobile app (for iOS and Android) or on the My Texas Hunt Harvest web page.
■ Crossbows are lawful for any person during the archery-only season, except in Collin, Dallas, Grayson and Rockwall counties. No person may use a crossbow to hunt deer in these counties during the archery-only season, unless the person has an upper-limb disability and has in immediate possession a physician’s statement that certifies the extent of the disability. Crossbows may be used by any person to hunt game animals or game birds in any county, including Collin, Dallas, Grayson and Rockwall counties, during a general open season or Eastern spring turkey season.
■ An archery endorsement is required to hunt deer statewide during the archery-only season. The endorsement also is required to hunt deer, turkey and/or javelina at any time in Collin, Dallas, Grayson and Rockwall counties, including the general open season.
■ Brewster, Terrell and Pecos counties are the only counties where archers may take antlerless mule deer during the archery-only season without a special state-issued permit.
■ There is no archery-only turkey season in East Texas counties.
■ Something else to remember is that the archery-only season is it isn’t just about bowhunting anymore. Oct. 1 also is the day when leases and clubs operating under Texas Parks and Wildlife’s Managed Lands Deer Program can start hunting with rifles. Hunters on non-MLD properties cannot hunt with firearms until the general season.
There are two levels of MLD participation — harvest-option and conservation-option. The harvest-option allows hunters to take does and spikes only with a rifle or any buck with a bow. Conservation-option clubs can use firearms to take any legal deer.
Keith Combs’ Sam Rayburn Slam
The sixth annual Keith Combs Sam Rayburn Slam is set for Oct. 1 out of Umphrey Pavilion. Benefitting the C.A.S.T. For Kids Foundation, the one-day team tournament will be preceded by a Sept. 30 dinner/banquet/auction beginning at 6 p.m. at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center in Lufkin.
Proceeds will be dedicated to enriching the lives of children with special needs, supporting their families,and strengthening communities through the sport of fishing. Guest speaker will be pro angler Clay Dyer. Individual tickets are $75; $500 for sponsor tables seating eight.
Entry fee for the tournament is $260. Payout based on 125 teams is $10,000 for first place down to $500 for 20th place. Big bass pays $500; 2nd is $250.
