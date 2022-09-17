The 2022-23 general squirrel season in 51 East Texas counties along with archery-only seasons for white-tailed deer, mule deer and wild turkey open simultaneously on Oct. 1. There are 252 counties with an archery-only season for whitetails, 74 counties with a mule deer season and 149 counties with wild turkey season.

Young hunters 16 and under can get in the woods a week earlier during a Youth Only squirrel season that runs Sept. 24-25. The general squirrel season runs through Feb. 26, 2023. There also is a month-long spring season, May 1-31, 2023. The limit is 10 squirrels per day.