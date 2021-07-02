As a result of the legislation decision on NIL (Name, Image & Likeness), SFA Athletics has announced the formation of the AXE’EM Experience program, designed to help provide SFA student-athletes with the tools and resources needed to understand and assist with development of their NIL opportunities. SFA will partner with NOCAP Sports, an accessible and innovative platform that provides student-athletes with the tools that help them build their own brands and opportunities.
“We are excited to partner with NOCAP to provide an opportunity for our student-athletes to leverage their NIL,” SFA Director of Athletics Ryan Ivey said. “Our AXEEM core values provide us with the frame work to make decisions that will enhance our student-athlete experience. This partnership aligns with those core values and provides a platform for our student-athletes to take advantage of and succeed in ever-evolving intercollegiate athletics landscape.”
NOCAP Sports will serve as the Lumberjacks’ platform to facilitate and complete mandatory disclosure and reporting requirements as will be required by NCAA and university compliance rules and state of Texas law.
Through their marketplace, NOCAP also will be able to connect SFA student-athletes with businesses locally, regionally, nationwide and globally to help maximize the student-athletes’ potential partnerships.
NOCAP’s mission is to give every athlete, regardless of school, sport, level and background, equal access to the best technology, resources and sponsorship opportunities to succeed in the NIL era.
NOCAP Sports believes that embracing diversity, striving for equity and fostering inclusion benefits companies, local communities, the industry and society as a whole.
“Starting (Thursday), student-athletes will finally be able to capitalize on their name, image and likeness. It is exciting to see a great school like Stephen F. Austin embrace NIL by equipping their athletes with the best in class technology and resources needed to succeed in this new era of college sports,” Nicholas Lord, CEO of NOCAP Sports, said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.