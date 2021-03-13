The northbound flyover of U.S. Highway 59 and Loop 287 in Lufkin was reopened to traffic after an 18-wheeler crash earlier this morning, a post by Rhonda Oaks, communications director of the Texas Department of Transportation's Lufkin District, states.
Around 6 a.m., an 18-wheeler driver had a head-on collision with a concrete barrier leading to the flyover, according to a Lufkin police report. A passerby pulled the driver to safety before the 18-wheeler became completely engulfed in flames.
Lanes below the flyover remain closed while crews clear the scene. Lufkin Fire arrived on scene and extinguished the blaze. The driver was transported to a local hospital and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, according to the report.
Police have not said what caused the driver to hit the barrier. He was transporting two trailers carrying tractor tires.
