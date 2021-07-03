Texas Transportation Commissioners approved more than $728.4 million in new construction projects statewide, with more than $10.9 million in construction projects approved for the Lufkin district.
More than $56.5 million also was awarded for statewide maintenance contracts with more than $1.6 million approved for the Lufkin District.
Commissioners also approved $30 million in funding statewide for aviation that included the award of more than $1.2 million for the Angelina County Airport.
New construction projects were approved for Polk, Houston and Shelby counties. Pre-construction meetings will be set in coming weeks prior to beginning work. No timelines for completion have been set.
A construction project on U.S. Highway 59 in Polk County was approved for $6.2 million and earmarked for upgrades from .9 miles north of Piney Creek to .3 miles north of Old Highway 35. The upgrades will improve the banking of the roadway along a horizontal curve to enhance safety and maneuverability. Vulcan Construction of San Antonio will serve as contractor for the project.
A bridge replacement construction project at Hickory Creek Tributary on County Road 1060 in Houston County was approved for $1.6 million. Stateline Construction LLC of Texarkana will serve as contractor for the project.
A safety construction project on U.S. Highway 287 in Houston County was approved for $1.6 million that will include upgrading and replacing guardrail from the Anderson County line to 2.1 miles north of FM 2663. Odum Services LLC of Marshall will serve as contractor for the project.
A bridge replacement construction project at Woodfin Creek on FM 2261 in Shelby County was approved for $1.3 million. Longview Bridge and Road Ltd. of Longview will serve as contractor for the project.
Maintenance funds awarded for the district include $1.2 million for the delivery of material consisting of limestone rock asphalt to the TxDOT maintenance yards in Angelina, Houston and Trinity counties. The material is designated for maintenance and upkeep on various state maintained roadways. Also approved was $428,880 for Nacogdoches and Sabine counties for the delivery of limestone rock asphalt to the TxDOT maintenance yards for the maintenance and upkeep of various state maintained roadways.
Aviation funding was awarded to the Angelina County Airport with $1.2 million earmarked for fencing improvements. Local funding of the project in addition to state funding will be $135,732 for a total of $1.3 million for the project.
As these projects begin, motorists are urged to use caution, stay alert for signage, moving equipment, workers and lane closures. Obey all traffic control and reduce speed near work zones.
For more information, contact Rhonda.Oaks@txdot.gov or call 633-4395.
