Lufkin’s Friendship Social Club started the city’s Juneteeth celebrations in the 1980s, and this year they will be celebrated for all of their work as the Juneteenth Lufkin committee honors the members with the first Friendship Citizen Award.

Named in honor of the club, in the coming years the award will be given to a person or persons who have worked to the benefit of the entire community but sought no recognition for their efforts.

The Friendship Social Club members accepting the honor during a program Saturday, June 18 are: Robert McGee, Randy Horn, Kenneth Hadnot, Bonnie Spears, Wanda Faye and Marva Palmer.

The Friendship Social Club is a community service organization that began in 1987 with about 45 members, according to a story in The Lufkin Daily News.

Walter Albro Jr. was a founding member. In a 1988 story in The Lufkin Daily News, Albro said Juneteeth is “something that we ought never forget.

“The younger people really don’t think about June 19th and what it means,” Albro said. “This is why we have a speak to talk about the meaning of the day.”

Since then, the club’s members have organized the parade and events, and this year they will see how much their work has grown as the events stretch into a two-day format and move from a single venue to encompassing the grounds between the Pitser Garrison Convention Center and the Museum of East Texas as well as The Pines Theater.

Ivorie Ford, a member of Juneteeth Lufkin, said the Friendship Social Club “provided a platform that pays tribute to our freedom as a people and invites our community to take joy in our liberation.”