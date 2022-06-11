Walter Albro checks a cooker full of smoked sausage links in this 2002 file photo. Walter and other members of the Friendship Social Club were cooking for an anticipated crowd of more than 2,000 for Lufkin’s Juneteenth celebration.
A vehicle with a Friendship Social Club poster on the door takes part in the 2005 Juneteenth parade. The community service organization started Lufkin’s Juneteenth celebrations in the early 20th century.
Beulah Lee of Lufkin accepts a check from Walter Albro and Randy Horn, representing the Friendship Social Club, after the recent loss of their home and its contents in this 2010 file photo. Also pictured are Friendship Social Club members Robert McGee, Ivies Ford, Marvia Palmer, Kenneth Hadnot; and Ronnie White and other family members.
Angelina County residents wait at the Jones Park Pavilion to receive fans being given away by Friendship Social Club members, along with Angelina county commissioner Kenneth Timmons and Lufkin city councilman Robert Shankle, in 2009.
Walter Albro checks a cooker full of smoked sausage links in this 2002 file photo. Walter and other members of the Friendship Social Club were cooking for an anticipated crowd of more than 2,000 for Lufkin’s Juneteenth celebration.
Lufkin Daily News file photo
Kashe Mack, 4, center, shares an Easter egg with her sister Jania Mack, 6, in April 2012 as grandmother Delores Mack looks on at the Friendship Social Club Easter Egg Hunt at Old Dunbar Hill.
Lufkin Daily News file photo
A vehicle with a Friendship Social Club poster on the door takes part in the 2005 Juneteenth parade. The community service organization started Lufkin’s Juneteenth celebrations in the early 20th century.
Lufkin Daily News file photo
Members of the Friendship Social Club welcome Lufkin mayor Jack Gorden, right, to the 2007 Juneteenth festivities at Brandon Park.
Lufkin Daily News file photo
Beulah Lee of Lufkin accepts a check from Walter Albro and Randy Horn, representing the Friendship Social Club, after the recent loss of their home and its contents in this 2010 file photo. Also pictured are Friendship Social Club members Robert McGee, Ivies Ford, Marvia Palmer, Kenneth Hadnot; and Ronnie White and other family members.
North Lufkin Children’s Choir sing the “Battle Hymn of the Republic” at the 2012 Juneteenth celebration at the Hope Center. The event was hosted by The Friendship Social Club.
Lufkin Daily News file photo
Angelina County residents wait at the Jones Park Pavilion to receive fans being given away by Friendship Social Club members, along with Angelina county commissioner Kenneth Timmons and Lufkin city councilman Robert Shankle, in 2009.
Lufkin’s Friendship Social Club started the city’s Juneteeth celebrations in the 1980s, and this year they will be celebrated for all of their work as the Juneteenth Lufkin committee honors the members with the first Friendship Citizen Award.
Named in honor of the club, in the coming years the award will be given to a person or persons who have worked to the benefit of the entire community but sought no recognition for their efforts.
The Friendship Social Club members accepting the honor during a program Saturday, June 18 are: Robert McGee, Randy Horn, Kenneth Hadnot, Bonnie Spears, Wanda Faye and Marva Palmer.
The Friendship Social Club is a community service organization that began in 1987 with about 45 members, according to a story in The Lufkin Daily News.
Walter Albro Jr. was a founding member. In a 1988 story in The Lufkin Daily News, Albro said Juneteeth is “something that we ought never forget.
“The younger people really don’t think about June 19th and what it means,” Albro said. “This is why we have a speak to talk about the meaning of the day.”
Since then, the club’s members have organized the parade and events, and this year they will see how much their work has grown as the events stretch into a two-day format and move from a single venue to encompassing the grounds between the Pitser Garrison Convention Center and the Museum of East Texas as well as The Pines Theater.
Ivorie Ford, a member of Juneteeth Lufkin, said the Friendship Social Club “provided a platform that pays tribute to our freedom as a people and invites our community to take joy in our liberation.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.