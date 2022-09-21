Lufkin police officers were called to the West Loop Chevron at 2:30 a.m. today for a theft report.
The store clerk told officers three male juveniles distracted him with an alleged bathroom problem and stole 35 vape pens and six packages of cigars from behind the counter valued at $699, according to Jessica Pebsworth, city of Lufkin communications director.
The suspects had already left the scene, but an officer arriving at the store noticed a possible suspect vehicle at a neighboring business and attempted to contact the driver.
The driver of the Jeep Cherokee refused to stop and took off at a high rate of speed on Loop 287. The chase continued onto Southwood Drive and U.S. Highway 59 south at speeds of more than 100 mph. The Diboll Police Department deployed the spike strips to stop the vehicle near Diboll Depot.
The driver then pulled behind the convenience store. He and his four occupants bailed out and attempted to flee on foot into a wooded area. Four of the five were caught a short time later by officers from Lufkin, Diboll and Angelina County, according to Pebsworth.
The fifth suspect was caught by Diboll police later in the morning.
A search of the vehicle uncovered the stolen items and a loaded pistol, she said.
Because the suspects are juveniles, the case is being handled by the juvenile justice system. No additional information regarding the case will be publicly available due to the Texas Family Code, which prohibits the release of information on crimes committed by juveniles.
