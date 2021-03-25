Recent presidential executive orders have changed policies that have created the current crisis at our southern border. We are currently experiencing between 4,500-6,000 illegal entries a day. Jeh Johnson, former President Barack Obama’s Department of Homeland Security secretary, previously said 1,000 daily apprehensions overwhelm the system.
But is this even a problem? Isn’t open borders just the right thing to do? Aren’t we are a nation of immigrants? Aren’t we “open to receive not only the opulent and respectable stranger, but the oppressed and persecuted of all nations and religions” as George Washington said?
What the Washington, D.C., establishment does not like to admit is that having a functioning border like every other developed country in the world isn’t about fearing or hating the immigrants. It is not about closing the door to our house. And it is not about rejecting the age-old American idea of “give me your tired, your poor.”
It is about protecting the tired and the poor who are already in the house before we accept more. Uncontrolled immigration hurts working class and middle-class Americans the most. It does not hurt the white-collar workers who can work from home for their office jobs. It does not hurt the doctors, the lawyers or big tech companies who can lobby for lower or higher visa approval rates in the legal immigration system according to their current interests.
Since we have allowed mass illegal immigration, it has been one of many driving factors for why wages have stagnated for the working class. According to the Congressional Research Service, since the 1970s, wages have grown by 8.8% for the middle class (50th percentile), and by 6.5% for the poor (10th percentile). In contrast, wages have grown by 41.3% for the richest Americans (90th percentile). Since the 1970s, demand for labor increased only by 31%, while supply grew by 56%.
When supply of labor goes up, the wages for labor go down. This is basic free-market economics and not disputed by any prominent economist, liberal or conservative.
Our establishment politicians understand this. Biden’s secretary of state, Anthony Blinken, stated a few days ago “while we are committed to expanding legal pathways for protection and opportunity here and in the region, the United States is a country with borders and laws that must be enforced.” It is not that our establishment politicians don’t understand the pros/cons of open borders, it is that their day-to-day decisions are more affected by special interest organizations, whether they be activist groups or big business lobbyists, in Washington, D.C., than the middle class across the country.
It didn’t used to be like this. For hundreds of years, both political parties agreed that America was a land of immigrants. This is why we accepted millions of immigrants from all over the world. But they also agreed that uncontrolled immigration and open borders hurt the most disadvantaged of Americans. This is why even up until the 1970s, unions were against uncontrolled immigration.
Cesar Chavez, leader of the United Farm Workers Union in the 1960s and 1970s, said “a surplus of labor enabled growers to treat workers as little more than interchangeable parts, cheaper and easier to replace than machines.” He knew this because he grew up poor as a farmworker and understood the situation on the ground. For this reason, he was virulently against illegal immigration.
Our working and middle class are not the only ones affected negatively. Illegal and legal immigrants who are already in America are negatively affected, as well. The lady that crosses the border this month, will be setting up a hair salon next year in the same Spanish-speaking neighborhood for the same or lower price as immigrants already living there. The constant uncontrolled flow of immigrants stagnates the wages and opportunities of these well-established immigrants, therefore not allowing them to see a rise in wages over their career like they should.
“Torn between two desires, the desire to be good to our brothers who come from across the border and suffer so much when they are here trying to get ahead, and our desire to have those that are here as citizens advance in our society and become better adjusted to American life with the benefits of American life,’’ Chavez said.
The solution is not complicated. Control our border just like every other developed and most developing countries on the planet do. Deport illegal immigrants who have been caught breaking other laws, just like we would do for any other international lawbreaker. Work with poor central American countries to help them through issues so that people aren’t forced to leave everything they’ve ever known to make the dangerous journey north. This is all common sense, shows compassion toward immigrants, and compassion toward our working and middle class. This was also the path followed by the Trump administration. This tightening of labor markets was part of the reason why we saw the fastest wage increase in a decade, the poverty rate fall to a 60-year low, and some of the fastest median household income gains in the last 50 years.
But since immigration reform has still not been passed in Congress, the next administration is free to do as it wishes. So until politicians, activists or big lobbyists are the ones getting hurt by uncontrolled immigration, we can expect an open border policy built for special interests while using fake compassion as a shield.
