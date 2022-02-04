The idea of banning books really bothers me for several reasons.
There’s a large push right here in Texas to have a number of books removed and banned from school libraries. One list has something like 850 titles attached to it. I scanned the list, and I can honestly say I’ve actually read no more than two or three of those books.
I have, however, read several interviews listing objections. Some of the books, according to those who are the most vocal, contain explicit sex scenes. As a dad, I can certainly see why any parent would want such material kept away from his or her children.
Then I read where some of the complaints target any book geared toward genders other than straight male or female. From what I’m hearing, some adults haven’t quite grasped that there are indeed young people who identify otherwise.
Having worked around young people for more than 20 years now, I’ve seen the struggles with kids who felt alone — yes, banished — because of who they were. In my mind, anything they can read allowing them to see there are others out there just like them is a plus. So many feel they can’t discuss certain things with their own parents. Where else can they find any form of acceptance outside of a book with characters to which they can relate? A kid with gay parents isn’t allowed to read about someone their age living in the same circumstances?
Why would it be important for them to do so? Take a look at statistics regarding teen suicide or other forms of self-harm: The American Psychological Association reports such “external circumstances” — anything from family violence to sexual orientation confusion to bullying — contribute to the “psychological, environmental, and social factors” often leading to mental health stress — which in turn may create the feelings of worthlessness youngsters experience.
The deeper I dug into this stuff, the more excuses I found people offering for keeping books from youngsters.
One factor way too common in various discussions focused on how some books made kids feel “discomfort with their own race.” The titles those would-be banners targeted included material discussing racism, slavery and other societal and historic issues. Never mind that not having such material would affect people of color, leaving them to feel like the outcasts — the way it was before libraries began carrying more diverse literature.
As this debate rages, my question is, “Who gets to decide what everyone else can or can’t read?” Trying to appease a small group often means excluding a larger one. Why should one group get to determine which version of history kids learn — the real one or the sterilized version so many prefer?
No, I didn’t want my children reading anything with sexual content. I tried monitoring the movies they watched, and I tried keeping up with whatever they were reading. Sometimes I succeeded, and sometimes I didn’t. How did I know when I failed?
When they asked me questions guaranteed to make me squirm. I didn’t like it, but now I can appreciate the opportunity to discuss tough topics with them. My efforts to shield them only went so far. At some point, I was going to have talks I would have loved to avoid. I wanted my girls to know the truth, no matter how uncomfortable it made me.
See, whether or not we like it, kids hear and see things every day. Unless we keep ’em locked in the basement, they’re going to be exposed to actual real life, even (and maybe especially) the parts we don’t like.
I can’t help but wonder whether every one of the parents targeting books are putting the same effort into their kids’ social media and internet access. Judging by some of the stuff I see floating around, I’m guessing not.
But here’s the big kicker: I don’t know if they realize it, but the folks putting those book titles on blast are about to experience a form of reverse psychology. What’s the quickest way to get a kid to do something? Tell him or her she can’t do it.
My dad was an avid reader, and he was more than generous when it came to sharing his library with me — most of it, anyway. He worked out of town a lot, and in his camper were bookshelves stocked with books. I was allowed free reign, except for certain books he said I wasn’t old enough to read.
Guess which ones I couldn’t wait to read? If he happened to leave his camper unlocked, I was heading straight to his forbidden library. It wasn’t just me. I viewed my first copy of Playboy magazine when I was about 11 years old. A friend whose dad told him to “stay out of my closet” went straight into said closet and pilfered the magazine.
Rather than having every single book removed because of a few objections, why can’t libraries designate certain sections for which parental consent is required for any student wishing to check out a book? I know some libraries already have such a policy in place. To me, access to diverse literature is going to help a lot of kids during the years they need it most.
And if I were the people so heck-bent on censoring what others can see, I’d be a little more careful about broadcasting it, especially the books’ titles.
They may just be providing their kid’s next “must read” list.
