Lufkin police are investigating a single-vehicle accident that led to the death of a Lufkin woman early Sunday morning.
Officers were called to the 900 block of Moffett Road around 12:25 a.m. followong a report about major accident by the entrance of Kit McConnico Park, according to a press release from city of Lufkin communications director Jessica Pebsworth.
A Dodge Charger containing a male driver, a male front-seat passenger and a female middle back-seat passenger were leaving the park when the driver lost control, hit a tree and rolled the vehicle, according to Pebsworth.
The woman was ejected as the vehicle rolled. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Pebsworth. Two other passengers in the back seat also were ejected, she said.
The driver and male passengers were taken by ambulance to local hospitals. Two have since been transported to out of town hospitals for further treatment, Pebsworth said.
The crash remains under investigation, Pebsworth said. She also said no additional information, including the names of those involved, will be available until Monday.
