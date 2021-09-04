While there may be some Lufkin citizens who don’t know this name, the late Thomas Darmstadter’s longtime friends believe his impact will be long lasting.
Darmstadter was a go-getter who looked at opportunities for improvements not just in himself, but in his community, friends said. Though he wasn’t born an East Texan, his friends knew this was his home.
Darmstadter died Aug. 21 at the age of 86. His memorial services were held Aug. 28 at St. Cyprian’s Episcopal Church.
“The thing that comes to my mind is that most people around here are never, ever going to know what impact that man had on not only Lufkin, but Angelina County,” said Randy George Sr., owner of William George Company, Inc.
“Not only our bricks and mortars, because he was good at that — buildings and building things — but also on the individual lives, as well. He was a mentor to not only me but to many, many other people.”
His greatest loves were his family and his community, according to his friends. But his tireless energy and willingness to bet on the winning side helped him build the community.
In Darmstadter’s obituary, his family lists his life’s accomplishments. His work with nonprofits included contributions to the Alcohol & Drug Abuse Council, the Boys & Girls Club of East Texas and Burke (formerly known as The Burke Center).
His children founded Book Buddies of East Texas to combat the “summer slide” in children’s reading comprehension over the summer. He helped his wife Sallye raise money for her passion, the Stubblefield Learning Center — a high school she founded to serve the county’s at-risk students.
“It was just the tip of the iceberg, but there’s no exaggeration in any of the words in that obituary,” longtime friend and former Lufkin Mayor Bob Brown said of Darmstadter.
“One of the neatest deals that ever happened to me, and I don’t mind telling you it at all, started with his wife Sallye … getting to know Sallye brought Tom into my life.”
Darmstadter was one of the most dynamic “get-it-done” guys Brown had ever met and his “can-do” attitude helped to promote his love of the community and all of East Texas, Brown said.
“It’s one of the greatest relationships I’ve ever had.”
Brown’s love for Darmstadter was not uncommon, though; longtime Lufkin businessman Dee Winston was friends with Darmstadter for approximately 42 years, Winston said.
“We met at Crown Colony Country Club,” he said. “I would occasionally play golf, and he would come out there, and then we worked up a friendship playing golf and became very close over the years.”
The two had many shared interests that brought them closer together, whether through games or business deals, he said.
“We just became good friends and stayed that way our whole lives,” Winston said.
It was through Murphy and Betty George that Randy George met Darmstadter; Randy believes Murphy asked Darmstadter to check in on him, he said.
“Tom called me at least once a week and checked on me,” he said. “Tom was just a great guy, I mean, his heart was in the right place. He wanted to do so much for this community, and he didn’t have to live here. He could have lived really anywhere he wanted, and he just loved this area.”
He also loved to know everything going on in it, Winston said, laughing. While teasing that Darmstadter loved the gossip, he knew his friend truly loved to know how the city was moving and shaking.
“He knew more about what’s going on in the community, even from his hospital bed in Houston, than I do, and I’m out in the community every day,” he said.
When out around town, Darmstadter made it a point to stop and talk to Winston’s younger daughter if he saw her.
“He would always take the time to stop and talk to her and give her the time of day and understand what’s going on in her life,” he said. “He was not in a hurry to walk off or go shopping or anything.”
While Brown hated to single out just one thing Darmstadter did for the community, he pointed to the work it took to get the Boys & Girls Club property handled. It was a “masterful piece of land swapping,” Brown said with a laugh.
“There’s people today that look back on the deeds and whatever and just scratch their heads and wonder how it happened. But (Darmstadter and his friends) are just people who can do that — make all of that happen and we are the beneficiaries of all their ingenuity.”
This ingenuity did come with high expectations, though, Brown said. He had asked for help in his bid for Lufkin mayor and Darmstadter had him out Sunday afternoons putting out campaign signs.
“He just had a bundle of energy and was always working,” Brown said. “He didn’t sleep until the project was done.”
This also included bringing in the Fuel City where Lonestar Charlie’s is now at the loop. While the businesses occupying those buildings have since changed, the complex was one of Darmstadter’s deals, Brown said.
“It was a tremendous success — it really was,” Brown said. “He brought in a lot of revenue into this community and he never did do anything for full personal gain. Anything that was done was done for the benefit of this community, of employment and sales tax.”
Winston always found that Darmstadter was a fair and equitable partner on any project, and he knew he could trust even just a handshake deal.
“It’s good to have that kind of trust with somebody,” he said. “He was a guy with tremendous integrity.”
One of the projects George remembers working on was the institution of buildings for Burke in East Texas, including the buildings constructed in Lufkin.
“Those were multi-million dollar projects that Tom spearheaded and he made sure they were built correctly and we got the right pricing,” George said. “He got the funding — a lot of the funding for it.”
His ingenuity and drive led him to work with people in tough situations to resolve big problems; sitting on boards and working through the next project would require him to have a way with people.
“Well, you know, Tom was always real laid back,” George said. “He was. He had a good head on his shoulders and he never lost his temper or anything like that. I’d sit back and just watch his demeanor and watch how he handled things, how he handled people; he had a knack for that. He had a knack for people. When he talked, people listened.”
George looks up to that and wishes he had the same type of respect and admiration Darmstadter inspired in others, he said.
Among his friends’ favorite memories of him were sitting around watching literally any kind of sports game and making bets; you didn’t bet against Darmstadter, and he typically only chose the winning teams.
“He loved playing cards,” Winston said. “I would play gin rummy with him three or four times a week. We would meet at Crown Colony and have a cocktail and play cards.”
Naturally, the two would gamble on the game.
George’s favorite memories with Darmstadter revolved around the casinos, poker table or just sitting at home watching football.
“We would just sit there and haggle with each other all day long watching football,” he said. “He supported whichever team would make him the most money. He didn’t necessarily have a favorite team that he would bet on — he would bet where he thought he could win.”
“He had a saying that if you don’t make a bet every day, you don’t know if you’re lucky or not,” Winston said. “And so if you make a bet every day, you know, it gives you a thermometer on whether you’re lucky or not.”
He was always lucky.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.