LONGVIEW — A former Longview police lieutenant was arrested last week on a federal charge of attempted online solicitation of a minor for sexual activity.
Seth Estes Vanover, 50, of Diana, was booked into the Smith County Jail on a federal detainer by the U.S. Marshals Service, according to online jail records.
A 52-page complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of Texas lists the charge against him and details conversations on a social media app between a man, who was later identified as Vanover, and two undercover FBI agents.
Vanover is a graduate of Nacogdoches High School and attended Stephen F. Austin State University, according to online profiles.
The city of Longview on Thursday issued a statement that did not name the officer but said the FBI arrested a Longview “peace officer” at the police department with assistance from the department.
“After being made aware of the investigation, the employee submitted his resignation,” the statement said. “The Longview Police Department is not involved in the criminal case but is cooperating with the special agents conducting the investigation.”
An investigation into the conversations, in which the man said he is looking for sex with girls, shows that the user accessed the app using devices registered to the city of Longview.
In a conversation on Dec. 8, 2020, a man with username “jjdad36” asks an undercover agent about having sex with her 9-year-old daughter. The agent said she is in Florida. The man said he is in Oklahoma but that he goes to Sarasota, Florida, “a lot.”
A day or so later, “jjdad36” asks the undercover agent about, “maybe coming by when I come to Florida.”
Later in the conversation, the man acknowledged that meeting could be dangerous.
“Big risk for both of us for sure … I mean, It really all depends on what u want her to do with me,” he wrote.
In part of the conversation, the man tells the undercover agent that he previously had sex with a 10-year-old girl.
The conversation ends with the man saying, “We both have to be careful.”
On Dec. 11, the FBI served a subpoena to the social media app to get subscriber information for user “jjdad36.” The information showed the account was accessed by devices with several different IP addresses.
One of the IP addresses was assigned to a telephone number associated with Vanover, according to the document. Another address that used the account had a listed subscriber as “City of Longview’” according to the document.
Another IP address used to access the account belonged to a subscriber listed as the Longview Public Library
Another round of conversations began in July 2022 between a user named “jattleson” and a different undercover FBI agent, according to the document. That name was also linked to Vanover, according to court records.
Vanover on Thursday posted $50,000 bail and was released into the custody of his wife, according to online court records. The conditions of his release were sealed.
