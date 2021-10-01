Got a little bird hanging out on my back porch.
Little dude or dudette has been camping out in the same corner of our rafter for months now. We have a pretty big backyard, and I’ve seen plenty of critters out there just looking to snack on something the size of this bird. Hawks, owls, raccoons, possums — they’re all out there roaming around, so I figure the bird’s just looking for a quiet, safe place to hide. A place where nothing’s gonna try to eat it in its sleep.
I feel ya, bird.
How do I know it’s the same bird?
Easy. When she (I’m gonna call her a “she” just ’cause it’s my bird) first started hanging out, she brought company. But the other birds would fly away as soon as I walked out on my porch. Kinda like when a lady’s hanging out with a couple of guys and then her husband shows up. The guys are usually the first to leave.
Not this one. She’s a wren, according to my extensive research on the Google.
And I can refer to her as “my bird” because of all the conversations we’ve had over the months.
Yeah. I’m sitting outside talking to a bird every morning and every night. My poor wife (and any neighbors who overhear me) has to be convinced my cheese done slid right off my cracker. I’ve even heard my lady muttering, “Crazy old man” more than once.
Whatever. It’s my porch and my bird and whatever’s left of my sanity.
Maybe I’ve cracked up, but this little bird makes me happy. I’ve been outside at sunset when she arrives and tucks herself in for the night. I’ve been up before daybreak to watch her wake up, stretch and get on with her day.
And after this week, having a bird around to listen to me ramble has been a pretty cool form of therapy.
Wave upon wave of bad news. On Monday, we learned we’d lost a family member and some friends. Others close to us battling this freaking virus or other ailments. So much heartbreak.
Nothing but tragedy in the news, and seemingly no way to escape it.
Except for my back porch. I hid out there with my bird.
And yes, I talked to her. She turns her head as if she’s actually listening to me ramble. The next morning, I was out early enough to watch her wake up ready to take on the day. Like me, she stretched, yawned and did everything else I do but stagger to the coffee pot. I talked to her some more, and she actually trotted down the railing to stand right over me. She didn’t bug out on me. She just hung out for a few minutes, made some little noise (probably the bird version of “crazy old man”) and then took off.
A little while later, I did the same. Not the bird noise. I got up and headed out for my day.
Hey, if a little bird can get up and get moving out into a cold, cruel world, who am I to turn chicken?
Not all my hangings with nature go so well. Just a few days ago, after I’d already said my morning goodbyes to my bird buddy, I heard a loud thump on the ground behind me. A really fat squirrel had fallen out of a tree and lay there as if dead.
I didn’t want our dog to get to it, so I picked the squirrel up by the tail and tried to make plans for its funeral for after I got home from my classes.
The squirrel wasn’t dead. Sucker flipped up and sank its claws into my T-shirt. It even tried to bite me (I’ve got a tear mark on my shirt right where the beast tried to remove my left nipple). I had to shuck the shirt and fling the squirrel away. He got halfway up a tree with my shirt still hanging and flapping behind him. My poor neighbors, still trying to adjust to hearing a crazy old man talking to birds, got an extra treat hearing a crazy old man cussing a squirrel.
Even my coffee couldn’t wake me up any quicker, and the rest of the day swirled straight down the crapper afterward.
No more rodent rescues for this guy. I’ll stick with talking to birds.
In these weirdest of weird times, I’ll take any little thing I can find to serve as a mood booster. Yes, I’m abundantly blessed and I know it, but all the bad news rolling in can’t help but dishearten any of us. The stuff drags us down faster than any ball and chain combination.
I also understand my wife is a phone call away from having the guys in the white jackets bringing me my own wrap-around version to wear inside my own little padded room.
I don’t blame her one bit. She’s the poor thing who has to live with the crazy old man.
For now, I’m going to continue letting one little bird make me happy every morning and every night. I won’t let rabid rodents ruin my day.
I highly recommend bird therapy for anyone needing a mood boost.
Just don’t let anyone hear you talking to the birds.
We’ll both end up in matching wrap-around jackets.
