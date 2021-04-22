City crews are working on a water main break near Tractor Supply and Rose Nail Spa off U.S. Highway 59 south, according to a press release from Jessica Pebsworth, city of Lufkin communications director.
Water service in the area will likely be affected the majority of the evening until repairs are completed. Crews are currently working to expose the main so they can diagnose the issue and do not yet know the exact cause of the break, she said.
Once the repair has been made, residents will NOT need to boil their water before resuming regular use.
Pebsworth said she’ll provide updates on this issue throughout the evening as needed.
