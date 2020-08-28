A few days ago, I was talking to a young man I know who back in the spring found himself forced to postpone his college dreams. I asked how he was doing, and he replied, “Man, I seriously got 2020’d.”
I don’t know if I’ve ever been able to relate to any words as much as I did those. He’d endured a host of calamities from COVID-19 in his family, to unemployment, to relocation and a host of other pressing matters. When he described all of it as “getting 2020’d” I completely understood. He didn’t have to explain a single thing.
I’m either getting a T-shirt made or a new tattoo, but that expression needs a permanent place. Yeah, “I got 2020’d.”
Normally “2020’d” wouldn’t be used as a verb, but if ever there were a time for a grammar-book amendment, this would be it.
I’m pretty old, but I can’t ever remember another year like this one. A single one of the events I’m about to mention would have been the year’s biggest news, but man, the hits have just kept coming. They’ve gone from slightly annoying to majorly catastrophic, and they’ve swung from one extreme to the other. I don’t think any of us could have foreseen what was heading our way while we were celebrating New Year’s Day back in January. I still remember kissing my wife at midnight on New Year’s Eve, telling her, “This is gonna be a great year.”
I can’t believe she hasn’t slapped me yet.
We didn’t have long to celebrate. A few weeks later, an NBA legend and his young daughter died in a helicopter crash. By the end of February, we were hearing about a virus named after a beer. The virus was so scary we ran out of toilet paper. In March, there were massive brushfires in Australia, and here in the U.S. we started seeing everyday life shutting down. All our favorite sports and other activities, halted in mid-step like a hoopster rejected at the rim. April and May featured quarantines the likes of which our current generations have never experienced. “Whattaya mean, I gotta stay home? Like, every day?”
Schools closed. Parents became teachers, and teachers went back to being parents. Students who on any other class day would sneak glances at their phones or tablets were suddenly finding themselves forced to look at those devices all day.
We either wore masks or we didn’t, and some were more than ready to fight about it.
Murder hornets. What the…? Who’s making this stuff up?
The Pentagon released supposed actual videos of UFOs. If those aliens were flying past Earth this year, they would’ve avoided us like we’d avoid a shady-looking gas station late at night. Even the Predator took one look and said, “Naw, bro, we ain’t stopping in there.”
Korean dictator Kim Jong-un died at least five times.
A rapper announced his decision to run for president of the United States. Then he forgot to file his stuff on time. (Sounds to me as if he’d fit right in with some of the other Washington, D.C., crowd.)
Wildfires in California.
We can make light of most of those instances, but we also had extremely important social issues rise to the forefront — where they should have been all along — in not-always-pretty forms. Violence begat violence, and we’re still hearing about the victims. We’re still looking for answers and justice.
Yeah, you can definitely say we got ‘‘2020’d’’ this year.
Some folks have suggested anything and everything happening over this 12-month period will require an asterisk in the history books.
I’m thinking more of one of those poop emojis instead of an asterisk.
And now, here comes a hurricane. Of course there’s a hurricane. For a few days, we thought it might be a hurricane double, like something we’d order from a bar. Why not? Let’s see if we can duck virus droplets at the same time we’re dodging whatever this hurricane chooses to throw at us. Let’s crank up evacuations at the same time we’re preaching social distancing. Makes about as much sense as the rest of it.
When will all this madness end? When we will stop getting “2020’d”? I hope way sooner than later, but at the very least, by Dec. 31, 2020. I don’t wanna have to cross out a tattoo and replace “2020’d” with “2021’d.” I want to smooch my wife on New Year’s Eve, tell her it’s gonna be a great year and mean it.
I’m writing this on Wednesday as East Texas anxiously awaits our fate with Hurricane Laura. I’m trying to hurry and finish before the wind blows my old butt all the way into Mississippi.
If I do happen to land there, the first things I’m looking for are tattoo parlors and T-shirt shops.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.