For a guy who knows he’s immeasurably blessed, I sure do a lot of griping. As an old fart, I’ve earned the right.
Heck, I start out every day griping about something. Just rolling out of bed generates a cuss-a-thon directed at my back and knees. I’ll stagger into my kitchen and grope around for my coffee, and moments later I’m cussing the cat for dunking its tail into my mug. I’ll grumble some threats as the beast climbs all over me while I try to get a single, desperately needed slurp.
If I walk outside to a beautiful morning, I’ll hiss because the sun’s in my eyes.
I’ll get ready to teach my classes online, and I’ll spend some time whining about having to stay strapped to a chair and laptop for a few hours. I miss seeing students and moving around enough to interact with ’em. Sitting is boring. If a guy can get in his cardio by clicking his mouse finger repeatedly, I should be ready to run a marathon in the spring. With my finger.
It’s November, which means I should be right in the middle of high school or college games all during the week. Those nights would unleash me from my desk and send me out doing something I love, but nope. If the seasons haven’t been canceled altogether, we’re seeing games canceled one at a time.
If I run out of the “major” stuff to cuss, I’ll turn to something closer. Can’t open my back or garage doors without leaves flying into my house. Got some big trees around this place, and they’re throwing leaves all over the place. I even found one in my coffee cup. Gripe, cuss, repeat.
Yes, poor, poor, pitiful me.
Y’all need to slap me.
These past nine months haven’t gone anything like any of us wanted. We’ve all had to make massive adjustments to our lifestyles, and not all of those changes are happy-inducing. And now, with all that around us, we’re supposed to gear up for Thanksgiving Day.
Whew, boy. After all this, y’all sure you don’t want to call it something else this year? Thankful? For what?
My wife and I probably won’t get to see all our kids and grandkids. I won’t have anyone to fight over the last piece of pecan pie. I won’t get to wrestle a grand-brat out of my favorite chair so I can watch a football game. With none of our usual masses on-hand to eat, my sweet lady won’t have any reason to bust out her usual all-out holiday culinary skills.
Woe, woe is me.
Whatever. I have time with my super-cool wife. Y’all need to plant a boot up my backside.
If those aforementioned complaints are my only ones, I’m a lucky man indeed.
When making our “thankful” lists, we can (and probably should) chalk up 2020 as a year in which we consider what hasn’t happened to us as much as we consider what’s happened. I got sick, but my wife, kids and grandkids didn’t. I lost a little fun at work, but I’m still working. I lost time with my family (they’re spread all over the place), but I didn’t lose contact with them. We call or video chat nearly every single day. Our grandkids know how to work Portal and FaceTime. I haven’t missed one of their weird new dance moves yet. We’re still close in the ways that matter most.
We haven’t lost anyone near to us (knocking my head furiously in lieu of wood). Just in the past few months, some of my friends have lost grandparents, mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers and others to COVID. The empty seats at our table this Thanksgiving are temporary. Theirs are permanent. As much as I hurt for my friends, my distant pain can’t come close to their loss.
I haven’t lost my job like so many others have. Getting strapped to my laptop means I have the tools I need to keep working. Thankful? You bet your asparagus. I still have a home, so getting a few bushels of leaves blowing inside is a good thing.
For years, I complained about having to spend so much time away from home. Now that I’m home, I’m griping about ... I have no idea why I’m griping. Smack me.
I get cat butt in my coffee just because — for reasons unknown but to the Creator — the beast has decided I’m her favorite human. Something loves me. Period.
Sure, life has changed considerably since March, but I still have way more than I deserve. I say those words to myself every day — they’re just squeezed in around all the cussing and complaining.
This Thanksgiving is going to be different for all of us. No doubt about it. But I bet if we’ll dig around a little, we’ll find our reasons to be thankful right in there with the gravy and mashed potatoes. Hey, we’ll run our grimy little grippers up a turkey’s butt looking for a wishbone, so looking for reasons to feel thankful shouldn’t present much of a challenge.
I should be thankful for what I have. I should be thankful for those who love me (even the ones with coffee-dunking tails). I should be thankful the only reasons for our empty chairs are so we can fill all of ’em up again later.
I’m a blessed, blessed man.
Truthfully, I have no real complaints.
Knowing me, I’ll find some anyway.
Happy Thanksgiving, y’all.
