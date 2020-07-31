The Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday added top pitching prospect Grayson Rodriguez to their 60-man player pool, assigning the right-hander to their alternative training site in Bowie, Maryland. The club’s No. 2 prospect per MLB Pipeline, Rodriguez was long a candidate to be added to its player pool, which now stands at 56 players.
Rodriguez, 20, is not a candidate to play in the Majors this season, having completed his first full professional season last year at Class A Delmarva. Rodriguez faced few issues in the Sally League, going 10-4 with a 2.68 ERA in 20 starts, striking out 129 in 94 innings.
The 11th overall pick in the 2018 Draft was slated to begin 2020 at Class A Advanced Frederick before the Minor League season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Rodriguez, MLB’s No. 36 overall prospect, kept busy during the layoff long-tossing in impressive fashion near his East Texas home.
He is a 2018 graduate of Central Heights High School.
The Orioles now have eight of their top 10 prospects from the Top 30 list in the fold for hands-on instruction this summer at Bowie, where Rodriguez joins the likes of No. 1 prospect Adley Rutschman, No. 3 lefty DL Hall, No. 4 slugger Ryan Mountcastle and others.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.