Angelina College’s Sara Mayes (11) watches her homer sail out of the park during Saturday’s game. The Lady Roadrunners swept Blinn College 10-2, 11-2 in conference action at the Phillips Sports Complex in Lufkin.
The Angelina College Lady Roadrunner bats were primed and ready for Saturday’s Region XIV conference doubleheader against Blinn College. The result was a pair of Angelina College wins in run-rule fashion, with AC taking both games by 10-2 and 11-2 scores at the Phillips Family Sports Complex on the AC campus.
The two wins pushed AC’s record to 20-6. More importantly, the sweep moved the Lady Roadrunners to 3-1 in league play.
Lufkin’s Sara Mayes homered and drove in two runs in the 10-2 win in the opener. Lace Tangianau drove in three runs, and Bailey Frenzel and Haley Primrose finished with two RBI each.
Primrose pitched a complete-game win in the circle, striking out four and allowing two earned runs over five innings.
Six Lady ’Runners drove in runs in the nightcap, with Madi Baker, Ashtyn Alvarez, Taylor Hartsell and Alyssa Collazo each driving in two. Frenzel and Reagan Smith also added an RBI in the win.
AC pitcher Mia Gilmore earned the win in the circle, scattering six hits over four innings. Morgan Louviere threw a scoreless fifth inning in relief.
The Lady Roadrunners travel to Houston to face San Jacinto College today in a doubleheader scheduled for a 4 p.m. start.
AC returns home on Saturday for a doubleheader against Coastal Bend Community College. First pitch for that series is set for 1 p.m.
