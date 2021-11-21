Angelina College’s Camila Montero recently was named to the Region XIV All-Region list following the Lady Roadrunners’ record-setting 2021 season. A freshman midfielder from Houston, Montero led the team with 21 points, including seven goals and seven assists.
Angelina College’s Emilie Dueck recently was named to the Region XIV All-Region list after the Lady Roadrunners’ record-setting 2021 season. Dueck, a freshman forward from Santa Cruz, Bolivia, scored nine goals and finished with 19 points in 2021.
GARY STALLARD/For The Lufkin Daily News
GARY STALLARD/For The Lufkin Daily News
GARY STALLARD/For The Lufkin Daily News
Angelina College’s soccer programs returned to action in a big way in 2021, with both the men’s and women’s team breaking records and spending time in the spotlight of various national polls.
Following such a milestone-setting year, there was no doubt some Lady Roadrunners would earn post-season accolades.
Emilie Dueck and Camila Montero both earned Region XIV All-Region honors for their efforts on the pitch.
Dueck, a freshman forward from Villa Nueva High School in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, used her physical gifts of speed and power in a relentless effort to win every ball. Dueck finished second on the AC team with 19 total points, including nine goals and an assist. Dueck, who always seemed to find herself within shooting range, made those opportunities count: She netted nine of her 13 shot attempts for a .692 average.
Midfielder Montero, a freshman from Langham Creek High School in Houston, led the team with 21 points, racking up seven goals (including three game-winners) and seven assists. Possessing a deft touch when passing the ball, Montero was the prime facilitator for the Lady ’Roadrunners’ relentless offensive attack. She also possessed a big leg, booming in several of her goals from 30 yards out or more.
As a team, the Lady Roadrunners established a program record for wins in a season with 11 while finishing the year ranked No. 17 in the nation.
