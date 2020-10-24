Penny Tatum and a group of her friends from college have been making annual trips together for 35 years.
Those “girls gatherings” naturally feature plenty of girl-talk topics, and the subjects have changed throughout the years to reflect life as they knew it at the time. There have been discussions over marriage, divorce, children, grandchildren and even the deaths of loved ones.
In 2018, the subject matter reflected the health issues associated with their age. One of the “girls” mentioned around the usual conversation that she’d just gotten a mammogram done.
“That kind of stuck in my head,” Penny said, “and when I got home, I noticed an abnormality. I called my doctor, and she got me in right away. I went through the mammogram and the ultrasound, and the radiologist said something looked suspicious and recommended a biopsy. I had that done the next week.
“If my friend hadn’t mentioned it, I don’t know that it would have crossed my mind at the time.”
Her reaction bore little difference with anyone else hearing the word “cancer” applied personally.
“Devastation. Shock. But I never did ask, ‘Lord, why me?’ because why not me?” she said. Nobody ever expects it. My first thought was my family and how I would tell them. I thought of my two little grandbabies and whether I’d be here to see them grow up. God willing, and thankfully, I will be.”
Telling her family meant deciding who would help whom through the upcoming ordeal.
“It ended up being a little of both,” Penny said. “They immediately asked what they could do, and they wanted to know what my next step would be. My husband (John) was there for every chemo treatment. It was hard on my son John because he lives in Houston. Our daughter Callie lives here, so she was able to bring her kids over. That always helps.
“Our friends were bringing us food, and a couple of them drove me to appointments when John couldn’t.”
For the next four months, Penny would endure the treatments. She was told she’d need to see a surgeon for her particular form of cancer. Then came the inevitable fight with her insurance company, an experience leaving her completely frustrated — until she received an unexpected text message.
“I sat down one day and decided I wasn’t getting off the phone until I had some answers from my insurance company,” Penny says. “While I was sitting there, I got a text from my sister in Houston. A friend of hers had just seen a wonderful surgeon in Houston named Dr. Sherry Lim, and I found out the doctor was in my network.
“I thought, ‘Hallelujah. Something’s going right for a change.’ It was such a God thing getting that text message at that moment.”
After her surgery, Penny went through four rounds of chemo and 20 radiation treatments. Since then, she’s been receiving “all-clear” notices after every follow-up exam.
Her main weapon, she says, wasn’t tied to any of her treatments.
“The only weapon I had was faith,” Penny said. “Like I said, I just gave it to God and tried not to worry, but good luck with that. I’d give it to God, but then I’d take it back from Him, give it away, take it back. All you can do is put one foot in front of the other and keep going.”
Her girl-trip friends sent her “affirmation.” A bag filled with candy for nausea, a blanket for when she felt cold and adult coloring books “to keep me busy.”
“And my friend Garion Taylor gave me a T-shirt that says ‘Warrior Not Worrier.’ That became my mantra.’’
She kept a journal, both for a record of her treatments and for venting. She also found her own “fight song”: “The Breakup Song” by Christian artist Francesca Battistelli. Some of the lyrics read, “Fear, you don’t own me/There ain’t no room in this story/And I ain’t got time for you/Telling me what I’m not like you know me.”
“Every time I’d start having a pity party for one, I’d sing that song,” Penny said.
The girls’ gatherings will continue. Penny learned one of the friends also was diagnosed with breast cancer just last year, and Penny and the others were there for support.
There’s comfort in familiarity. But if a stranger happens to show up one year asking for advice in dealing with breast cancer, Penny said she has an answer.
“Be your own self-advocate. Don’t just take what they say and say, ‘OK,’” she said “Ask questions and look around to see what other options are available, and don’t be afraid to fight like crazy with those insurance people.
“Get a prayer group together. I know it works because I felt it. Mostly, rely on your faith, your family and your friends. They can get you through anything.”
