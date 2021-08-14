The campaign doesn’t officially start for another six weeks or so, but the United Way of Angelina County needs your help.
The organization’s budget committee last week set its 2021 fundraising goal for the 74th annual campaign at $292,000.
Jason Arnold, this year’s campaign chairman and Lufkin’s assistant city manager, said the committee takes the local economy into consideration when setting a campaign goal.
This year’s goal is up slightly from the two previous campaigns, which will force the community to push itself ‘‘to not leave food on the table,’’ according to Arnold.
“We can reach it, it’s just not comfortable,” he said.
Agencies selected to receive United Way funds next year include nonprofit organizations that provide the most basic needs in the community. They serve thousands of people every year — people in need of what these agencies provide: food, clothing and shelter, both physically and spiritually.
And the United Way’s decision to support these groups is not one that has been made lightly.
Every year, the United Way agencies submit funding requests. The requests include financial and staffing information as well as the number of people the agency serves each year.
United Way volunteers then review each application and visit each agency requesting assistance before submitting a written report and their funding recommendation. Each agency then makes a presentation to the United Way’s volunteer budget committee. After the presentations are made and the reports and funding recommendations are reviewed, the committee recommends a level of funding for each agency and sets the overall campaign goal.
“There is a lot of consideration that goes into this, and we want people to know that when they donate they can do it with confidence that it will go to people who need these organizations and their services,” he said.
Agencies selected to receive United Way funds this year, and the amount, include:
■ The Women’s Shelter of East Texas, $6,500
■ Angelina County Child Welfare Board, $10,500
■ Boys & Girls Club of Deep East Texas (Lufkin and Diboll), $14,000
■ Lufkin Workshop & Opportunity Center, $4,000
■ The Hope Center, $9,000
■ The T.L.L. Temple Memorial Library in Diboll, $4,000
■ Angelina County Senior Citizens Center, $42,000
■ The McMullen Memorial Library in Huntington, $4,000
■ The Salvation Army and Adult Day Care, $58,000
■ The Alcohol & Drug Abuse Council of Deep East Texas, $11,500
■ Hospice in the Pines, $10,000
■ The Katherine Sage Temple Child Care Center in Diboll, $3,500
■ United Way of Angelina County Emergency Relief, $50,000
■ United Way of Angelina County administration, campaign and office $65,000
As you can see, the United Way is not just a great cause, it’s a selection of great causes. And, as Arnold said, ‘‘We’re a stronger, healthier and happier community with them.”
In the coming weeks, there is a good chance someone will ask you to donate to the Angelina County United Way’s 74th annual campaign. When that happens, we hope you will give the matter heartfelt consideration and make a donation.
If you have the opportunity to donate to the United Way through your school, business or another organization, please do so. And if no one asks, you can still send a contribution to United Way of Angelina County, P.O. Box 1764, Lufkin, TX 75901. For more information, visit unitedwayofangelinacounty.org or call 632-3203.
