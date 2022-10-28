I won’t lie. October is one of my least favorite months of the year.
It’s kind of sad, because as a kid growing up in East Tennessee, I loved the month. In my little valley between all those mountains, October meant one glorious burst of color with all the leaves changing. It meant rides in the back of a truck with my dad to pick apples. It meant wading the creek with my brother was going to feel a whole lot colder.
Nowadays, instead of bringing forth ideas of color, my version of October is far less appealing. I have no idea why, but October has evolved into a month of melancholy for this old man. All the colors are gray.
We lost my little brother Dennis in October. A freak, tragic accident, and just like that, he was just a memory.
My mom’s birthday was in October. I’ve got some pretty great memories of her traipsing around her yard during the fall, whether she was getting fallen leaves out of her flower gardens or just getting an up-close view of the changing colors.
October of 1991 was when I spent several weeks with my terminally ill dad. The Marine Corps granted me humanitarian leave to be with him, and I’ll be forever grateful for those last days and nights with him. I’ll cherish the memory of sneaking him out the back door of a hospital in his wheelchair just so he could get a better view of the leaves changing.
Just last October, my brother Randy was battling for his life while stuck on a ventilator. I kept waiting for him to get out so we could hit the lake and check out Mother Nature’s handiwork.
He didn’t get out. Yet another reason I’m not an October fan anymore.
Finally, October is when we lost our daughter Jordan at just 19 years old. She and her bestie came by to show me their costumes the night before Halloween. They were the Mario Brothers and cute as heck.
The next day, Jordan was gone.
That was 11 years ago, and I still can’t wrap my brain around it. Any of it. I still find myself seeing or hearing something and reaching for my phone to call or text Randy or Jordan. Songs we jammed together. Dumb jokes only they would appreciate.
And memories — the very things we pray to keep — can show off a cruel streak. The last concert I took Jordan to see was a band that had reunited that same year. They’d broken up, which totally broke up my heartbroken kid, but they’d gotten together for another tour. Of course I had to go with her. It was our last real “date night” as daddy/daughter.
Then, just about a week ago, I received an email notification that sort of knocked the air out of me.
The same band was reuniting again. They’re going to play in the very same venue I took Jordan.
This time, I wouldn’t be able to have her tag along with me. Guess I won’t be buying those tickets.
My extensive list of loss and whining could go on for pages, I guess. It’s a sad fact: The longer we get to live, the more losses we suffer. That so many could occur in a single month just seems downright cruel. Our losses leave some deep, deep holes.
How do we fill those holes?
For too long, I thought it impossible to “replace” those we’d lost. Therein lay the flaw in my thinking.
Of course I can’t replace my dad, my mom, my brothers or my daughter. Our bonds were special and exclusive. No one else would have understood us.
Nope. Can’t replace them.
I’m learning I don’t need exact replicas. I’m fortunate enough to have others stepping in to fill those holes in my life.
For example, I’ve got little grand-people to help derail my sad train. Last October, our granddaughter Laine was here in October for a visit. I raked up piles of leaves, and she dove into ’em like those trees grew ’em just for her.
Two weeks ago, we celebrated our granddaughter Ella’s second birthday — with a big party outside, right where we could look at the changing leaves.
At the month’s beginning, my wife and I visited our other crew down south. We dug for dinosaurs and played outside in the fall air. We were a little late celebrating Evie’s September birthday, but we did it in style.
I have plenty of reasons to feel sad during this month.
It’s looking more and more as if I have plenty of reasons to feel pretty danged happy.
We may never feel as if we’ve filled those holes from our lost loved ones. Their absences still hurt, and there’s nothing we can do about it.
Or is there? For whatever reason, I keep having others pushing their way into my grief lane. They keep getting happy stuff all over my sad face.
The holes in our souls are going to stay there.
There’s nothing saying we can’t find other ways to fill ’em up.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.