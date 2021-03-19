Picture yourself on a small boat with six people aboard. What would happen if everyone on the boat decided to sit on the same side? The boat would surely tip over and we would all be thrown into the water. That’s why balance is needed.
Now, let’s use this example for our body of government. In every government, no matter how large or small, we must have a system of checks and balances. This “balance of power” affects every area of our lives. Our city council, mayor, sheriff, school boards, etc., all contribute in keeping the boat afloat.
Our local government should represent our values, ideas and the way we see the world. This goes for our city, county, state and nation. The question is, do you know who you are voting for? Which of our friends and neighbors want to be the captains of our ship? When we enter the voting booth, how many of us look at all the names and our eyes just glaze over?
We may click a candidate and simply hope for the best. This shouldn’t be. It’s extremely important that the voice of the people be heard; and our local elected officials must reflect that voice. Voting for local government is the most important vote you can cast. For this reason, a group of dedicated citizens in Lufkin have created an organization called Angelina County Conservative Alliance.
Our mission is to identify, evaluate, equip and promote quality candidates for all local, county, city and school board elections in Angelina County. We will evaluate and promote quality conservative candidates for state and federal elections. And, we will educate the voting public about these candidates through our website, community newspaper, radio and social media outreach. We will additionally encourage voter registration and voting.
We will present each candidate, and their platforms so ‘‘we the people’’ can decide who will best represent our values.
How will we do this? By getting to know them —their reasons for running, family background, ideas for the future, education, mentors, heroes, etc. Interviewing and vetting our local candidates is the foundation of being represented properly.
Here’s the bottom line — if we are not happy with what happens in our local government then we are not electing the right people. If we don’t find that candidate, and consequently don’t vote, then we are the losers.
Encouraging folks to vote is an important pillar of our mission. The government belongs to those who show up. With local elections for mayor, city council and school boards coming up May 1, we would like to present you with candidates to consider so you can make an informed decision when you go into the voting booth.
And you do plan on voting, right? We will use as many avenues of media as we can to get out the information. Stay tuned. This is a grassroots effort that will take time to build, but we are starting here and now — and look forward to serving our community for years to come.
Our team will soon be reaching out to those who have filed to run in the May election with a questionnaire and to schedule an in-person interview. In the meantime, if you are running and would like your voice heard, contact us — we would love to hear from you.
For more information about ACCA, please reach out to tracy@pinkertoncreative.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.