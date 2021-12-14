Lufkin police ended an overnight hostage standoff by shooting and wounding the alleged gunman, according to city communications director Jessica Pebsworth.
The hostage was not harmed in the standoff, she said.
The incident began Monday night when Cherokee County Sheriff’s deputies chased a vehicle into Angelina County. The vehicle was occupied by a man reportedly holding a hostage at gunpoint.
The vehicle stopped in the southbound lane of U.S. Highway 69 north around 8:20 p.m. Monday.
911 dispatchers attempted to de-escalate the situation by talking to the man on the phone and later attempted to patch a Lufkin Police Department crisis negotiator through to talk him into surrendering, according to Pebsworth. The man made threats against the hostage and stopped communicating with officers, she said.
Lufkin patrol officers were sent to the area to communicate the status of the situation and assist in a hostage rescue, if necessary.
Officers saw the man pointing a handgun toward the hostage and told him to put the gun down, according to Pebsworth. Officers fired at the man to rescue the hostage after he refused to follow officers’ instructions, she said.
He was hit in the neck with rifle rounds and was removed from the vehicle.
Officers began administering first aid on the man, who was transported to a local hospital and was treated and released to Cherokee County law enforcement, Pebsworth said. He is facing multiple felony charges.
She said an investigation by the Texas Rangers is in its early stages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.