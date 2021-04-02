Major League Baseball’s opening day was Thursday. For baseball fans, the day is right up there with Christmas, such is the excitement level.
Fans already are making plans to visit their favorite ballparks. Other fans are prepping for seven months of having baseball games on TV pretty much any time they flip a channel. Sales on merchandise increase exponentially at this time of year as fans grab swag from their favorite teams.
Once upon a time, I, too, celebrated MLB’s first day of action.
Then a bunch of danged kids ruined the whole thing for me.
As much as I’ve always loved watching the pros, covering high school and college baseball and softball has become a much bigger deal to me — and those sports’ opening days occurred months ago. Those youngsters have been pounding their cleats around the base paths way before any pitchers and catchers reported to MLB’s spring training.
So, for one thing, the kids get me ballin’ earlier than the big boys do. Opening Day? Meh. What took you guys so long?
Getting an early jump on the pros is just part what makes me slightly less enthused about the big league’s big day.
Nothing against the big boys, but not once in any pro game I ever attended did one of my favorite players ever run from the outfield just to give me a hug. I mean, I’ve followed my beloved Braves for years — even managed to get inside the clubhouse for interviews a couple of times — and I’ve never received such a greeting.
I got one at a softball game recently. Went out to cover Huntington’s Devilettes, and center fielder Kaylee Rivenbark stopped warming up long enough to run over and give me a hug. I’ve known her since she was nearly a baby. Getting a pre-game hug from her beats anything the pros can throw at me.
Over on the baseball side, I got a fist bump through the net from Red Devil Blaine Trekell. I’ve been chasing that guy all over football fields for four years. Seemed weird watching him hit a baseball instead of people.
Maybe that’s my issue, and why I can’t get quite as excited about a professional sport nowadays as I do high school and college.
Knowing the kids and their families adds even more enjoyment than simply watching a game and paying for overpriced snacks and beverages. I’m allowed to get on the field and in the dugouts with the youngsters I’ve known for so long, and the way they treat me leaves me feeling like a celebrity — or, even better, a family member.
I’m still waiting for the first Astro to see me and say, “Hey! Mr. Gary’s here!”
Ain’t ever gonna happen, right? I don’t need it. I get plenty of greetings from those kids.
When it’s college baseball or softball, some of the players are, or have been, some of my students. We already have a relationship before the first pitch ever takes place. Getting to see them perform beats the heck out of any highlight I’ll see on any sports show on TV.
No one would ever believe that any dugout conversation could turn to writing a research paper, or to determining which characters in a novel were more realistic.
I even once caught bullpens for a pitcher who wanted to practice her speech on me for her public speaking class. I wondered if her professor would let her throw some rise balls while she presented. She’d have nailed her speech for sure.
I stand next to coaches on the base lines while I shoot pics, and our conversations can go any which way — mostly about which of us is gonna sacrifice ourselves for the other when a line-drive foul ball comes our way.
I’ve been recruited to grab a glove and help warm up a player, or maybe perform some soft-toss in the batting cage. I’ve been a Dugout Dash delivery guy when a parent hands me a Powerade (or maybe a forgotten piece of equipment) over the fence to deliver to his or her player.
Ah. There it is. My biggest reason for loving the kids’ games more than the big leagues. I get to be a part of it in some small way.
I’m not just sitting in a high-priced seat way up in the nosebleeds. I’m in the middle of the action and all the interactions. I get constant reminders of just how much fun it is to be a kid playing baseball or softball. I get to hang with the truest of all fans: Parents and grandparents.
I even know a lot of the umpires. I love telling Rusty Germany, “Hey, you got one right.” He’s known me long enough to tolerate my mess, and he hasn’t ejected me ... yet.
Welcome back, big leaguers. Glad to see you could finally join the party the kids have been throwing since February. I may try to tune in a game soon, but probably not. Nothing personal.
It’s just that those darned kids have ruined it all for me. If I have time, they’re more than worth any of it I can spare.
They may not get paid as much, but getting to be around them on a ballfield is absolutely priceless.
