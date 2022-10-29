As of press time Friday night, multiple law enforcement agencies were pursuing a man suspected of the attempted armed robbery of Cash Now in Lufkin earlier in the day after he was captured and escaped from custody, according to Lufkin police communications director Jessica Pebsworth.
The suspect is a Black male with short hair wearing a blue and white shirt and khaki pants who was first reported around 7 p.m. as last being seen on foot in the area of Old Tyler Road and Powers Street in Nacogdoches, according to Nacogdoches police.
Around 9 p.m., the department said there was no longer a continuing threat inside Nacogdoches city limits.
"All of (Highway) 59 is shut down in Garrison while the multiagency manhunt continues for the escapee," Nacogdoches police said. "Please avoid the area."
At 7:30 p.m., the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office released a statement saying the manhunt was underway near Garrison High School. The suspect escaped from a patrol unit after he was arrested, “jacked a vehicle” and law enforcement pursued him near the high school, where he bailed on foot, according to the sheriff’s office.
“We believe the suspect is armed with a rifle,” the sheriff’s office said. “Please remove all keys from your vehicle and lock your doors. Report anything suspicious.”
It is not clear what agency had the suspect in custody, and the details of his escape are not currently known.
At 11:35 a.m. Friday, the suspect jumped the counter and attacked the Cash Now clerk before fleeing the store in a silver Dodge Charger, according to Pebsworth.
Police say the vehicle drove north on Timberland Drive before turning right onto Lufkin Avenue. The man did not get anything in the attempted robbery.
Police think the man’s dreadlocks were a part of a mask or wig and said at the time that he was wearing a dark-colored hoodie with tie-dye swirls, dark pants and a blue surgical mask.
The clerk he attacked was transported to a local hospital with facial injuries.
Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call the department at (936) 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at (936) 639-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous.
