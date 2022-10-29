As of press time Friday night, multiple law enforcement agencies were pursuing a man suspected of the attempted armed robbery of Cash Now in Lufkin earlier in the day after he was captured and escaped from custody, according to Lufkin police communications director Jessica Pebsworth.

The suspect is a Black male with short hair wearing a blue and white shirt and khaki pants who was first reported around 7 p.m. as last being seen on foot in the area of Old Tyler Road and Powers Street in Nacogdoches, according to Nacogdoches police.