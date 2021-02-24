The Diboll Lumberjacks raced out to a big lead before holding on for a 9-8 win over the Liberty Panthers in the season opener on the road Monday night.
Diboll hitters were Dom Morales (2 singles, 2 RBIs), Trent Webb (double, single, RBI), Isaac DeJesus (single, RBI), Reed Quarles, Jalen Wilson and Carson Morales (single) and Edgar Portillo (RBI).
Morales worked the first five innings, allowing three earned runs on 10 hits. Quarles pitched the final two innings.
Diboll will play in the Kountze tournament starting Thursday.
Hallsville baseball 5, Huntington 1 — The Huntington Red Devils dropped a 5-1 decision to the Hallsville Bobcats in the season opener in Hallsville Tuesday night.
Dylan Murphy led the way for the Red Devils with a double and a single while Cole Oliver and Ty Wright each hit a single.
Kaden Reep took the loss for Huntington as he allowed three runs, one earned, on six hits and a walk with three strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings.
Hunter Matchett worked the next two innings, allowing two unearned runs on a hit with two strikeouts.
Cole Oliver struck out one while recording the next two outs and Murphy finished the game by recording a strikeout while getting the final two outs.
Huntington will compete in the Whitehouse tournament starting Thursday.
Livingston softball 10, Huntington 4 — The Huntington Devilettes dropped a 10-4 decision to the Livingston Lady Lions in the season opener Tuesday night.
Taelor Herrington led Huntington with a triple, two singles and two RBIs. Emma Tatum and Kendyl Metcalf added a single and an RBI and Abi Dickerson, Kaylee Rivenbark and Kaylee Guevara each had a single.
Casey Whitley pitched the first three innings, and Herrington worked the next two innings before Tatum pitched a scoreless sixth frame.
Huntington (0-1) will compete in the Whitehouse tournament starting Thursday.
Alto baseball 7, Shelbyville 5 — The Alto Yellowjackets opened the season with a 7-5 win over Shelbyville Tuesday night.
Matthew Randall led Alto with a homer, double and two RBIs and Cody Watson had two doubles and two RBIs. Jackson Howell added a single and an RBI and Alejandro Gomez hit a single.
Gomez got the win for Alto, allowing two runs, one earned, on three hits and four walks with nine strikeouts in four innings.
Isaac Carter allowed three unearned runs while striking out four in 1 1/3 innings and Cody Watson allowed one hit with two strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings.
Alto (1-0) will play in the Alba tournament starting Thursday.
