In last week’s city council meeting, Councilmember Rocky Thigpen expressed his appreciation for our city employees and their hard work and commitment to keeping our city running smoothly. I would like to second that motion.
The city of Lufkin has been through a lot in the last few years. From the great winter storm to COVID and the post-COVID world. We’ve endured a lot, adapted and better prepared ourselves for the future. I also want to take a moment to thank our city council. We’ve got a great council that believes in working together, respecting differing opinions and, most of all, focusing on ways to improve our city and to promote a positive workplace.
The city of Lufkin has more than 500 employees working in various areas, some around the clock. From fire and police to public utilities, solid waste, inspections, municipal court, a world-class zoo, animal services, engineering, parks and recreation, tourism and all the admin in place to keep us on track.
We take many of these services for granted, but someone has to make sure the trains arrive on time. Behind every city service is an employee working hard, doing the best job they can to provide adequate services for our residents.
I would like to take a moment to mention a few. I can’t name them all, and would honestly like to, because in someway or another, they each contribute to bettering our city.
Last week I got a phone call from a friend asking how to request the city to pick up a large household item from the street curb. She went online, filled out a request on Monday and Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. solid waste was making the pickup. Thank you, Kent Havard, and your crew for all that you do to keep Lufkin looking good.
Last Saturday, local law enforcement spent the better part of a day running drills and practicing active shooter training at Lufkin Middle School. These men and women took the time to prepare themselves for these situations because they want to have the best training available to care for our community. Thank you, David Thomas, and Lufkin Police Department for keeping our community safe.
Rudy Flores, director of Parks & Recreation, is working to create new programs for our residents and provide classes and activities for everyone. He’s also working on new ways to improve and maintain our parks.
Eddie Aguilar, city engineer, has been studying ways to improve our processes and better engineer Lufkin. From Inspection Services to making sure our infrastructure is in great shape, Eddie has a lot on his plate and is handling it well.
Street Department director Dwayne Greenwood and his crews work hard to maintain our streets along with numerous other projects they complete to better our community.
Calvin Toups, head building official, always takes a commonsense approach with building services. He’s always willing to work with residents and help find a happy medium.
Scott Rayburn, city planner, has a difficult job but he works with developers and local residents to find solutions to their planning requests and concerns.
Tara Hendrix, director of Tourism and Marketing, Natalie Howard and Brant Lee have some great events in store for Lufkin.
Thank you, Gordon Henley, for giving everyone an awesome experience at the Ellen Trout Zoo. Thank you, Aaron Ramsey, director of Animal Services. We appreciate your commitment to the animals in our community and their care.
The city of Lufkin has a new 911 dispatch area in city hall. I appreciate all the folks that man this area 24 hours a day. This service is paramount to our community.
Thank you, Jesse Moody, you’ve done a commendable job with the fire department and we appreciate everything Lufkin Fire does for this community.
Albert Duffield, director of Utilities, we appreciate all the work you do with our public utilities. Your crew does a wonderful job and is truly appreciated. Keeping our infrastructure up and running 24/7 is not a simple task.
Many thanks to the ladies in the admin office: Kara, Johna, Laura, Jessica and April. You keep our city on track and work in all areas to make sure our residents are taken care of.
Last, but not least, I appreciate the hard work of our interim city manager Kevin Gee and assistant city manager Gerald Williamson. Both these men are well respected and well thought of in our community. They care so much for Lufkin and do a wonderful job leading our city and running the day-to-day operations. I see this first hand and greatly appreciate your service to Lufkin.
The world has changed post-COVID. We have many new faces at the city of Lufkin. I just want to take a moment to thank each and every employee for your hard work and dedication. Our people truly make the difference in this community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.