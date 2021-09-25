The Deep East Texas Council of Governments is now taking applications for funding of solid waste projects for fiscal year 2022.
DETCOG anticipates awarding $65,000 in grants for the year. Funding for this program is provided through the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
Applications for projects in the following categories will be accepted: local enforcement, litter and illegal dumping cleanup and community collection events, source reduction and recycling, local solid waste management, household hazardous waste management, technical studies, educational and training projects, and other projects not included in these categories that meet TCEQ criteria.
Up to three individual grants, not to exceed $21,666.66, will be considered. Each application will be judged by the DETCOG Regional Solid Waste Advisory Committee in accordance with the project review and scoring guidelines and DETCOG’s regional solid waste management plan.
The grants are available to cities, counties, public schools, school districts and river authorities as well as general and special law districts with the authority and responsibility for water quality protection or municipal solid waste management.
Applicants must be located within Angelina, Houston, Nacogdoches, Newton, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, Shelby, Trinity or Tyler counties to be eligible.
Applications are available at detcog.gov. The deadline to apply is 4:30 p.m. Nov. 8.
For more information or to request an application packet, contact regional services specialist Carolyn Stephenson at CStephenson@detcog.gov or at 634-2247 ext. 5353.
