Lufkin is mourning the loss of former Lufkin Fire Capt. Tino Villasana, who died Wednesday.
Villasana’s friends remember him as someone who worked hard and gave all that he could to make others' lives easier. Fire Chief Jesse Moody worked with Villasana for a long time, he said.
When Moody first began as a rookie firefighter, he was placed in the same station and shift as Villasana. Moody said Villasana was known for his giving attitude, his love for First Baptist Church in Lufkin, his service as a Gideon and his willingness to help local firemen with their car troubles.
“Few have negative things to say. He did the best he could every day,” Moody said.
He remembers his first years as a fireman and how the department held a Christmas party every year. The parties were in large part paid for by the staff and, as such, fewer and fewer attended, he said.
Villasana and Owen Chastain, who also served as a captain for years, put the money together to pay for half of the party themselves. Villasana was only a firefighter at that time, which is the lowest-ranked position, Moody said. The rest of the department covered the other half of the party.
It was their actions that brought the regular Christmas party back up and now the event hosts hundreds of people, including current and former employees and their families, Moody said.
“He was a caring and giving person," Moody said. "He was always easy to talk to."
All the people working at the fire department are good people, Moody said. But there are some, like Villasana, who take the extra step.
Villasana retired as captain of the fire department after 26 years of service, his obituary states. In his time serving the community, he became a master firefighter, paramedic, hazmat firefighter and taught hazmat at the fire academy.
After retirement, Villasana served as chairman to the department’s pension board, which is a big job, Moody said. Firefighters don’t pay into Social Security, so the pension plans need to be watched and managed.
“It's a giant job, and to do it for free … ” Moody said. “He did it and he loved it.”
It was because of his hard work on the board and as a member of the department that the pension board named its annual scholarships for him, Moody said. The scholarship had already been around for a while, but they wanted to honor his service to the firemen and keep his legacy alive.
In remembrance of Villasana’s dedication to the community, the city of Lufkin has lowered all flags to half-staff.
Services for Villasana will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday.
The family requested in Villasana's obituary for everyone to wear a mask and follow social distancing protocols for the visitation and service. The service will be live-streamed on the church's Facebook page.
Those who wish to make special memorials can do so by sending them to the Tino Villasana Lufkin Fire Department Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 190, Lufkin, Texas 75902.
