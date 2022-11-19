The lady in front of me was digging in her purse for change with a baby on one hip when I walked up to the checkout. My first thought was that I was in a big hurry, and this was a delay I didn’t need.
As she rested her purse on the counter and balanced the toddler with her arm, she told the checker that she knew she had the money but just had to find it. I could tell she was embarrassed as she asked the checker again how much she was short. In a low voice, the checker replied, $4.35.
I glanced at the counter and could see several basic food items. I stepped up and handed the checker my debit card and — I hate to say it — it was mostly a selfish effort to get out of the store quicker and about my day. The young woman told me no one had ever done that for her, but then, she had never been in that position.
She thanked me and pushed her buggy outside as I turned to pay for my purchases. When I stepped outside of the store, she had just buckled her child in the car. As I loaded my bags, she turned to thank me again and try to explain why she didn’t have the money.
I told her it was OK, but she continued. It crossed my mind this was something else to slow me down. But as she spoke, I realized she was sincere, and I began to listen.
They had just moved to East Texas and rented a mobile home. Her husband had started a new job, and they were excited to be starting a new life. But the week before, the mobile home had caught fire and they lost most of their belongings. It had taken all their money to buy the necessities they needed. I had heard about the fire and knew she was being truthful.
I gave her the name of several local agencies to contact for assistance. She said she had already contacted them, and they were in the process of helping. I told her to hang on, that things would get better, and how fortunate they were to be safe and healthy. As she got into her car to leave, I put a $20 bill in her hand, and she teared up again. By then, I was feeling guilty for being so self-centered but thankful that I was there at that moment in time to help her.
It’s easy this time of year to say we are thankful for all we have. Trouble is, most of us take for granted the most basic things that we should be thankful for. Simple things like clothes, shoes and a bed to sleep in. A home to go to, our health and the love of a family. Those things are what’s important. The good stuff. The stuff you can build your life on.
And if you travel this holiday season, be thankful for safe arrivals. Thankful that you and your family were wearing seatbelts when that car pulled out in front of you. Thankful that none of our loved ones were among those lost today on the roadways.
Being thankful this year means so much more to many people than just a turkey on the table or a plastic Christmas tree.
I hope you give some thought to how big the little things are in your life, because they really are the big things, the best things, the things that really matter. Everything else is just icing on the cake of life.
Rhonda Oaks is the public information officer for TxDOT’s Lufkin district. Her email address is Rhonda.Oaks@txdot.gov.
