With graduation ceremonies, Memorial Day weekend and a summer full of trips to the lake or beach on the horizon, the warm, dry weather we’ve been experiencing as of late would be a welcome accompaniment to those activities.
But for most of us, the weather during the last several days has been a little too warm for comfort. What we’re currently experiencing isn’t “like a heat wave,” as Martha Reeves and the Vandellas famously sang. It actually is one.
And as this unseasonably early heat wave bears down on East Texas, our temperatures are currently flirting with some record highs for this time of year.
The threat of severe heat is expected to stretch from western Texas northward across the Plains today, and record-challenging heat is in the forecast through the end of the week for many areas, particularly in the South, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.
And while heat advisories aren’t expected for Angelina County this week, the National Weather Service issued advisories over the weekend for cities including Houston and Galveston. A combination of strong May sunshine and other factors will push AccuWeather RealFeel Temperatures to 3-5 degrees higher than the actual temperature during the daytime, meteorologists warn. Thursday’s forecast calls for a “record-tying” high of 93 degrees in Lufkin, while Friday is looking to be even warmer.
Not much relief in the way of cooling rainfall is expected, either. Other than some isolated thunderstorms, precipitation also will likely be scarce for much of the region during the upcoming week.
Forecasters are urging people to be cautious while outside during this heat wave, especially when engaging in exercise or any other strenuous activity. Anyone engaging in outdoor exercise should do so in moderation while drinking plenty of fluids. Those who will be performing manual labor outdoors are urged to take breaks.
And beachgoers or those hoping to cool off in any natural body of water should think twice before jumping in due to the risk of cold water shock; while the air is abnormally hot for this time of year, temperatures in streams, lakes, ponds and the ocean are well below levels they would be during the actual summer.
The first day of summer is more than a month away, and the Farmers’ Almanac is calling for brutally hot conditions for most of the nation, with “broiling heat” and normal precipitation for our area.
We should have a brief respite of more spring-like temperatures starting around May 23 before temperatures climb back into the high 90s in early June. Until then, if it feels like summer outside, take that seriously and exercise the recommended precautions.
