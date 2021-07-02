Nothing makes us feel worse than when a reader reaches out requesting coverage of an event and we aren’t able to deliver.
In this day and age of social media, traditional media is often an afterthought. So we’re thrilled when we’re invited to experience your event and provide coverage to our community.
Unfortunately, sometimes we don’t find out about your event until it’s too late. That can happen for any number of reasons.
Oftentimes readers request coverage via a Facebook message. And sometimes that works out great. But we don’t have a staff member dedicated to constantly monitoring our page, nor do business pages receive message notifications the same way individual pages do. For that reason, we may not see your message until it’s too late.
The same also is true of posts left on our Facebook wall or any question or coverage request made in a comment on one of our posts. Those things can easily slip through the cracks.
The best way to reach us is via an email to news@lufkindailynews.com or a phone call to managing editor Jeff Pownall at 631-2623.
Another reason we might not make your event is we simply didn’t have enough advance notice to make plans to be there. Giving us a couple days notice allows us time to assign a reporter, photographer or both to cover your event.
Sometimes, when readers ask why their event wasn’t in the paper, that’s the first time we’ve heard about it. So when planning your event, be sure to reach out to us and let us know so we can share that story with the community.
Nobody in Angelina County can offer better or more thorough coverage than our reporting staff. Our reporters and photographers go everywhere in the county, as do all our newspapers, making The Lufkin Daily News the ideal media in which to place a story or an ad.
As for readership, newspapers and their websites continue to provide the best method of dispensing public information. Combined print and online readership of Texas newspapers continues to offer the best — and in the case of small rural towns, the only — way to reach the public efficiently and effectively.
We encourage you to reach out to us and let us know about your events. Just be sure to give us a couple days advance notice so we can make plans to be there.
