Texas Transportation Commissioners this week approved more than $1.3 billion in construction projects statewide, with more than $38.3 million approved for the Lufkin District.
In addition, maintenance contracts were approved for more than $29 million statewide, with more than $1.4 million approved for the Lufkin District.
No timeline for completion of any of the projects has been set.
Polk County was approved for a $27.5 million construction project on U.S. Highway 190 that will include intersection improvements consisting of right and left turn lanes from the Livingston city limits to 4 miles west near FM 1276. Vulcan Materials Asphalt and Construction LLC of Conroe will serve as contractor for the project.
Houston County was approved for a $4.5 million construction project on FM 2022. The project is designed to widen the roadway with shoulders from FM 2423 to FM 2663. Pinto Construction Co. Inc., of Nacogdoches will serve as contractor for the project.
Angelina County was approved for a $934,763 construction project designed to add pedestrian infrastructure/sidewalks on Business 59/Timberland Drive from Denman Avenue and continuing for 1,180 linear feet to north of Forest Park Boulevard. DBI Services LLC of Hazleton, Pennsylvania, will serve as contractor for the project.
A $4.1 million construction project was approved for various locations in the Lufkin District that is designed to construct pedestrian infrastructure/sidewalks and curb ramps.
Locations for the sidewalk construction will be in Nacogdoches County on FM 1878/East Starr Avenue from near Clark Boulevard to near Cardinal Street; in Angelina County on North Medford Drive/U.S. Highway 59 from East Lufkin Avenue to Atkinson Drive; in the city of Huntington on U.S. Highway 69 from near South Street Street to Avenue A; in Houston County in the city of Crockett on East Goliad Avenue/state Highway 7 from near 12th Street to state Loop 304. Highway 19 Construction LLC of Sulphur Springs will serve as contractor for the project.
A $963,892.20 construction project was approved that is designed for the construction and installation of dynamic message systems/signage that will enhance safety in various locations along U.S. Highway 59 in the Lufkin District and will include locations in Polk, San Jacinto and Nacogdoches counties. Third Coast Services LLC of Magnolia will serve as contractor.
The construction and installation of flashing beacons were approved for four locations in Polk and Nacogdoches counties. The beacons will be placed at FM 3126 at FM 1988, and FM 1276 at FM 943 in Polk County; FM 2609 at state Loop 224, and FM 2713 at state Highway 7 east in Nacogdoches County. Highway Intelligent Traffic Solutions Inc. of Cedar Hill will serve as contractor for the $261,129.47 project.
A $1.4 million maintenance contract was approved for mill and inlay in various locations in the Lufkin District. Locations include Angelina County on state Loop 287 frontage roads near state Highway 94, U.S. Highway 59 and FM 3482 near Whitehouse Drive; Nacogdoches County on U.S. Highway 59 near Creekbend Boulevard; Shelby County on FM 699, and U.S. Highway 59 in Center; and Sabine County on FM 1 near Pineland Elementary School. Drewery Construction Company of Nacogdoches will serve as contractor.
Pre-construction meetings will be held in the future signaling the beginning of construction on these projects. As they begin, motorists are urged to stay alert to signage, workers and moving equipment in and near the work zones.
For more information, contact Rhonda.Oaks@txdot.gov or call 633-4395.
