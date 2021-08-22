A man was uninjured after allegedly being shot at this afternoon on Southwood Drive after a confrontation with another driver, according to a press release from Jessica Pebsworth, communications director for the city of Lufkin
The victim said he was driving through the area around 3:15 p.m. when he noticed a gray car, possibly a Dodge Charger, behind him driving erratically. He said he stopped at the intersection of Copeland Street and Southwood and yelled out the window, asking what they wanted, the release states.
He said he turned onto Southwood and the car behind him also turned, as if it were following him. He then turned onto Wildbriar Street, got out of his vehicle and yelled at the car’s driver to pull over, according to the release.
The car the slowed down and the victims said he saw four black men whom he did not know inside. He said they fired multiple rounds at him before driving away, the releases states.
Officers recovered shell casings at the scene.
“At this point, we are unsure if the incident is related to road rage or if there was another motive,” Pebsworth said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 639-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous.
The incident remains under investigation.
