Officials with the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas plan to conduct two prescribed burns today.■ One burn will be in the Davy Crockett National Forest in Houston County.The proposed burn area is 1,302 acres. It will be west of Forest Service Road 505 near the Hagerville community. The purpose of the burn is to reduce fuel loading and improve wildlife habitat.■ The second burn area is 145 acres near the Norwood community in the Angelina National Forest.Officials advise a long-range drift smoke may affect some of the areas.
