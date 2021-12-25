If you made it to downtown Lufkin for Christmas in the Pines and stuck around for the lighting of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Pumping Unit, you know the Christmas season is upon us.
Two nights later we kept the spirit going with one of the largest Christmas parades in Lufkin’s history. The crowd was four-deep in some places and the weather turned out well enough for Callie, me and the girls to comfortably ride with Don and Robbie Wier in their beautifully restored 1947 Lincoln Continental convertible. How cool is that?
This season always makes me remember childhood and family. Christmas in the Hicks household has always been what many would consider a traditional affair.
When I was a kid we would go to my dad’s mother’s house — Memaw Ruby Hicks. She would cook waffles and we would decorate her Christmas tree. She was a great cook and would always have sweets available — cookies, cake, fudge. It was a kid’s delight.
My parents would always make Christmas so much fun. They had a parental sixth sense about how to create joy and a sense of wonder in the mind of a child. They would load into the car me, my older brother David, younger sister Sarah, my youngest brother Will, and we would drive around Lufkin to look at the Christmas lights. If it was cold enough outside, the oohhs, aahhs and excited breathing of my siblings and me would fog the windows of the car.
Englewood always had the best lights. If you grew up in Lufkin during the ’80s you likely remember the kind lady in Englewood who would always fill her front window with dolls. It’s funny to recall the kinds of things that trigger warm memories of the Christmas season.
On Christmas Eve we would go to my mom’s dad’s house or her aunt’s house. My dad bought my oldest brother and me FM hand-held radios. That way, we were able to track the movements of Santa and his sleigh through Christmas Eve evening long before we had the internet. My uncle Royce was a very talented musician and I recall he would sometimes play Christmas tunes on the piano.
The next memory has to stay just between us friends.
For years, my cousin Todd and I set up an elaborate Christmas scene in his front yard in Brookhollow. I dressed up like Santa Claus and Todd dressed up (appropriately) as an elf. We passed out candy canes and asked kids what they wanted for Christmas. One year we had a line of 20 cars in front of his house. As I recall, we ran out of candy canes that year.
In our immediate family these days, Callie and I take our girls — Caroline, Macy and Aniston — to look at Christmas lights in their pajamas — with an abundance of hot chocolate, of course. On Christmas Eve, after attending the service at church, we eat all our favorite foods, play games and watch the movie “Elf.”
I know these little Christmas traditions are small things in the grand scheme of life. Taken alone, they aren’t very important.
But they’re not alone. They are part of something bigger and more important. They are the human things we do that separate us from dogs, cats and rocks — and they are rooted in reason, revelation and love.
I think we need traditions, images and actions to keep before us the important things in life. If we were machines, we wouldn’t need such things. But humans are created in such a way that these little things can lift our minds and hearts to higher things.
Even now, when I think of warm Christmas memories like those I have shared, I think of family and love, and when I think of the things we did and still do as a family, my mind inevitably goes upward to the manger scene and the higher and deeper meaning of Christmas — the fact and mystery of the Incarnation.
I hope the same is true for each of you. May this Christmas be a time of family, love and celebration of the first Christmas event that brought light into the world.
Merry Christmas!
