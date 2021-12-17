The 2022 SFA baseball schedule was released Tuesday as the Lumberjacks are just two months away from their opening series at Northwestern State.
The first home series of the year will be the weekend of February 25-27 when the ’Jacks host UT Arlington.
Other notable non-conference matchups include a one-game tilt in Fort Worth against TCU and a two-game series against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in Lubbock. The Lumberjacks also will face tests against UTSA, Texas, and Baylor, all on the road in Coach Cardenas’ 14th season in charge.
Conference play will begin with a three-game home series against Lamar at home in the club’s inaugural season in the WAC.
Rival Sam Houston State will come to town March 25-27. The ’Jacks will close the regular season when they host UTRGV from March 19-21.
The WAC Tournament will take place May 25-28 in Mesa, Arizona.
Ladyjacks release schedule — The Ladyjacks open the season with the Best on the Bayou Classic hosted by Louisiana Monroe starting Feb. 11.
The home opener is on Feb. 15 against Baylor. The ’Jacks get a second crack at the Bears later on in the season in Waco April 26. The ’Jacks will compete in three other regular-season tournaments, including the Texas A&M Invitational, the Purple and Gold Challenge hosted by LSU and the Ole Miss Classic.
The inaugural WAC season begins on the road with a three-game series at Abilene Christian March 4-5. The first home conference series will be against Lamar beginning March 18. Sam Houston visits Nacogdoches for a huge series on April 1st.
The WAC Tournament will take place on May 12-14 in Huntsville.
